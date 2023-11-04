F1 Brazilian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Last year's Brazilian GP Sprint was won by George Russell in the Mercedes, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing down in fourth.

What time does the Sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix start?

The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.

Date : Saturday, November 4, 2023

: Saturday, November 4, 2023 Start time: 15:30 local time / 18:30 GMT / 19:30 CET / 20:30 SAT / 21:30 EAT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT / 05:30 AEDT (Sunday) / 03:30 JST (Sunday) / 00:00 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 14:30 15:30 10:30 07:30 01:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Quali 18:00 19:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 Shootout 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00¹ 19:30 Sprint 18:30 19:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ Race 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30¹

How can I watch the Brazilian GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Brazilian GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Starting grid: