F1 British GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time the sprint and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 British grand prix, plus the full Silverstone schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Silverstone with Lewis Hamilton on sprint pole after edging Kimi Antonelli in a tight sprint qualifying session at the British GP.
Hamilton beat the Mercedes championship leader by just 0.011s to take his first sprint pole since last year’s Chinese grand prix. Max Verstappen starts third, ahead of Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Lando Norris.
Saturday brings the sprint race followed by qualifying for Sunday’s British Grand Prix, with the home crowd watching Hamilton, Russell and Norris all in the mix. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at Silverstone.
How can I watch the F1 British GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season.
F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and the British GP is the only race of the year that is broadcast live free-to-air on Channel 4 all weekend.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the British GP weekend.
F1 British GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Silverstone:
Saturday, July 4 — sprint — 12:00pm BST
Saturday, July 4 — qualifying — 4:00pm BST
For Central European viewers:
Saturday, July 4 — sprint — 1:00pm CEST
Saturday, July 4 — qualifying — 5:00pm CEST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, July 4 — sprint — 7:00am ET
Saturday, July 4 — qualifying — 11:00am ET
F1 British GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Silverstone:
- Friday, July 3 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST
- Friday, July 3 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm BST
- Saturday, July 4 — sprint — 12:00pm BST
- Saturday, July 4 — qualifying — 4:00pm BST
- Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 3:00pm BST
British GP Saturday weather forecast
Saturday is expected to be warm and mostly dry at Silverstone, with some sunshine and a breeze possible through the afternoon.
That should give teams a fairly stable day for the sprint and qualifying, though wind can still make life difficult around Silverstone’s faster corners. With little sign of rain, the main focus should be on race pace in the sprint and how quickly teams can reset for qualifying later in the day.
July 5 is forecast to be slightly warmer at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, with tyre life and race pace crucial factors for the win on Sunday.
British GP track facts
- Circuit: Silverstone
- Location: Silverstone, United Kingdom
- Event: British GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
- Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, July 5
Silverstone is one of Formula 1’s fastest and most historic circuits, with high-speed corners and quick direction changes that place a premium on balance, confidence and aerodynamic performance.
Photos from F1 British GP - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
British Grand Prix - Friday
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Lando Norris reveals how winning F1 championship changed him
Zak Brown explains how McLaren ended toxic blame culture
F1 British GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Toto Wolff turns heads at Silverstone with rare classic Mercedes estimated at $3.5million
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton
How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone
Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments