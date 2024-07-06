F1 British GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 07 July. Here's how you can watch the 12th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Mercedes has locked out the front row for the British Grand Prix, with Spielberg winner George Russell claiming pole from team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Lando Norris will line up third for McLaren, making it an all-British top three on the grid, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen starting fourth.
Ferrari endured a dreadful qualifying, leaving Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc seventh and 11th in the starting order.
What time does the British Grand Prix start?
The British GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Silverstone.
- Date: Sunday, 7 July, 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Monday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
How can I watch the British Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 British Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'25.819
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'25.990
|0.171
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'26.030
|0.211
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'26.203
|0.384
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'26.237
|0.418
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'26.338
|0.519
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'26.509
|0.690
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.585
|0.766
|9
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'26.640
|0.821
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.917
|1.098
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'27.097
|1.278
|12
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'27.175
|1.356
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'27.269
|1.450
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'27.867
|2.048
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'27.949
|2.130
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'32.431
|6.612
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'32.905
|7.086
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'34.557
|8.738
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'38.348
|12.529
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'39.804
|13.985
