Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 07 July. Here's how you can watch the 12th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:

Mercedes has locked out the front row for the British Grand Prix, with Spielberg winner George Russell claiming pole from team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris will line up third for McLaren, making it an all-British top three on the grid, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen starting fourth.

Ferrari endured a dreadful qualifying, leaving Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc seventh and 11th in the starting order.

What time does the British Grand Prix start?

The British GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Silverstone.

  • Date: Sunday, 7 July, 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT  / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST  / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT  / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Monday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 British Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap
George Russell Mercedes 1'25.819  
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'25.990 0.171
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.030 0.211
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'26.203 0.384
Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.237 0.418
Nico Hulkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'26.338 0.519
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'26.509 0.690
Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.585 0.766
Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.640 0.821
10  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.917 1.098
11  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.097 1.278
12  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'27.175 1.356
13  Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'27.269 1.450
14  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'27.867 2.048
15  Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'27.949 2.130
16  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'32.431 6.612
17  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'32.905 7.086
18  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'34.557 8.738
19  Sergio Perez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'38.348 12.529
20  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'39.804 13.985

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 100 points of downforce
F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole in Mercedes 1-2

