F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN

When is the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 18 June at 2:00pm ET at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying at 4:00pm.

What happened in last year’s Canadian Grand Prix?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race from pole position, after a battle with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who was just under a second behind him at the finish. The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso started from the front row after a rain-affected qualifying, but he fell back with an engine problem – and was then hit by a time penalty for weaving on the straight, dropping him to ninth.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Fans will also be able to catch Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo co-host an ‘alternate telecast’ of the race on ESPN2. The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will run in parallel with the regular live coverage on ABC.

Canadian GP ABC & ESPN TV schedule

Friday 16 June

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1: 1:25pm ET ESPN2 F1 Show: 2:50pm ET ESPN3 Practice 2: 4.55pm ET ESPN2

Saturday 17 June

Session/show Time Channel Practice 3: 12:25pm ET ESPN2 Qualifying: 3:55pm ET ESPN2 Ted’s Qualifying Notebook: 6:00pm ET ESPN3

Sunday 18 June

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday: 12:30pm ET ABC The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo & Will Arnett: 1:55pm ET ESPN2 Race: 2:00pm ET ABC Checkered Flag: 4:00pm ET ESPN3 Ted’s Notebook: 5:00pm ET ESPN3 Race Replay: 7:00pm ET ESPNews

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date Race Lights out Channel March 5 Bahrain GP 10:00am ET ESPN March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1:00pm ET ESPN April 2 Australian GP 1:00am ET ESPN April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7:00am ET ESPN May 7 Miami GP 3:30pm ET ABC May 21 Emilia Romagna GP 9:00am ET ESPN2 May 28 Monaco GP 9:00am ET ABC June 4 Spanish GP 9:00am ET ESPN June 18 Canadian GP 2:00pm ET ABC July 2 Austrian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 9 British GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 July 23 Hungarian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 30 Belgian GP 9:00am ET ESPN August 27 Dutch GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 3 Italian GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 17 Singapore GP 8:00am ET ESPN September 24 Japanese GP 1:00am ET ESPN2 October 8 Qatar GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 October 22 United States GP 3:00pm ET ABC October 29 Mexican GP 4:00pm ET ABC November 5 Brazilian GP 12:00pm ET ESPN2 November 19 Las Vegas GP 1:00am ET ESPN November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8:00am ET ESPN