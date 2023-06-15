F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Canadian Grand Prix and here’s how you can watch the action on ABC and ESPN in the United States.
When is the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 18 June at 2:00pm ET at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.
There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying at 4:00pm.
What happened in last year’s Canadian Grand Prix?
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race from pole position, after a battle with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who was just under a second behind him at the finish. The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton finished third.
Alpine’s Fernando Alonso started from the front row after a rain-affected qualifying, but he fell back with an engine problem – and was then hit by a time penalty for weaving on the straight, dropping him to ninth.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Fans will also be able to catch Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo co-host an ‘alternate telecast’ of the race on ESPN2. The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will run in parallel with the regular live coverage on ABC.
Canadian GP ABC & ESPN TV schedule
Friday 16 June
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
1:25pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
F1 Show:
|
2:50pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Practice 2:
|
4.55pm ET
|
ESPN2
Saturday 17 June
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 3:
|
12:25pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
3:55pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:
|
6:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 18 June
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday:
|
12:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo & Will Arnett:
|
1:55pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
Race:
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
Checkered Flag:
|
4:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook:
|
5:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race Replay:
|
7:00pm ET
|
ESPNews
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
Related video
Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo - Zhou
Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run
Latest news
Erebus to resist more engine changes
Erebus to resist more engine changes Erebus to resist more engine changes
Rossi: Track record still possible, despite struggles on reds
Rossi: Track record still possible, despite struggles on reds Rossi: Track record still possible, despite struggles on reds
Mercedes drivers play down Canada F1 practice 1-2
Mercedes drivers play down Canada F1 practice 1-2 Mercedes drivers play down Canada F1 practice 1-2
F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2 before rain hits
F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2 before rain hits F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2 before rain hits
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.