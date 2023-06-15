Subscribe
F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Canadian Grand Prix and here’s how you can watch the action on ABC and ESPN in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
A tribute to Gilles Villeneuve on the grid

When is the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 18 June at 2:00pm ET at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying at 4:00pm.

What happened in last year’s Canadian Grand Prix?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race from pole position, after a battle with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who was just under a second behind him at the finish. The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso started from the front row after a rain-affected qualifying, but he fell back with an engine problem – and was then hit by a time penalty for weaving on the straight, dropping him to ninth.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Fans will also be able to catch Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo co-host an ‘alternate telecast’ of the race on ESPN2. The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will run in parallel with the regular live coverage on ABC.

Canadian GP ABC & ESPN TV schedule

Friday 16 June

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

1:25pm ET

ESPN2

F1 Show:

2:50pm ET

ESPN3

Practice 2:

4.55pm ET

ESPN2

 

Saturday 17 June

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 3:

12:25pm ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

3:55pm ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

6:00pm ET

ESPN3

 

Sunday 18 June

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday:

12:30pm ET

ABC

The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo & Will Arnett:

1:55pm ET

ESPN2

Race:

2:00pm ET

ABC

Checkered Flag:

4:00pm ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

5:00pm ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

7:00pm ET

ESPNews

 

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
