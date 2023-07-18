F1 cars to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst International

Australian Racing Group has added the cavalcade to the Bathurst schedule with six 20-minute demonstration runs to take place over the weekend.

The field will be capped at 10 cars and will be hand-picked, with potential drivers and cars being asked to nominate for an entry.

Suitable entries will be 'high-performance wings and slicks cars' from categories such as Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula Renault 3.5.

S5000 cars will also be part of the demo with the category still unable to race at Mount Panorama without power restrictions.

Mount Panorama has already had a taste of Formula 1 this year with Liam Lawson lapping the famous circuit in a Red Bull RB7 at the Bathurst 12 Hour in February.

Despite much anticipation, the Kiwi didn't attempt to break Jenson Button's long-standing unofficial lap record, set in a McLaren F1 car.

The cavalcade will be take part over two sessions per day of the Bathurst International with Saturday and Sunday's running broadcast live on Stan Sport.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on November 10-12 and will feature the final round of the TCR World Tour before the World Final.