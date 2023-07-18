F1 cars to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst International
Formula 1 cars will headline an 'open wheel cavalcade' during the Bathurst International this November.
Australian Racing Group has added the cavalcade to the Bathurst schedule with six 20-minute demonstration runs to take place over the weekend.
The field will be capped at 10 cars and will be hand-picked, with potential drivers and cars being asked to nominate for an entry.
Suitable entries will be 'high-performance wings and slicks cars' from categories such as Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula Renault 3.5.
S5000 cars will also be part of the demo with the category still unable to race at Mount Panorama without power restrictions.
Mount Panorama has already had a taste of Formula 1 this year with Liam Lawson lapping the famous circuit in a Red Bull RB7 at the Bathurst 12 Hour in February.
Despite much anticipation, the Kiwi didn't attempt to break Jenson Button's long-standing unofficial lap record, set in a McLaren F1 car.
The cavalcade will be take part over two sessions per day of the Bathurst International with Saturday and Sunday's running broadcast live on Stan Sport.
The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on November 10-12 and will feature the final round of the TCR World Tour before the World Final.
Stella refuses to take sole credit for McLaren’s F1 turnaround
Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks
Latest news
Matsuda targets Fuji SUPER GT return after leaving hospital
Why Honda reserve's fourth team of 2023 left him 'surprised'
Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps
Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
