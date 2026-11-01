Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali releases touching statement after Kimi Antonelli's title win

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has celebrated Kimi Antonelli's historic championship victory at the Mexican Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 11:53 PM

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Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says "an entire nation will celebrate" after Kimi Antonelli became the series' youngest champion at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old also became the first Italian world champion in 73 years, since Alberto Ascari in 1953. The Mercedes driver finished third at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez behind race-winner Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, securing enough points to claim the title.

"Today, Kimi Antonelli has made history. Becoming the youngest Formula 1 world champion is an extraordinary achievement, earned through exceptional talent, courage and determination," Domenicali said in a statement.

"It fills me with immense pride to see Kimi become the first Italian Formula 1 world champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953. For 73 years, our country has waited for this moment, and today an entire nation will celebrate one of its own reaching the very pinnacle of our sport.

"Greatness is measured not only by records, but by the generations it inspires. Kimi has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world and shown young people everywhere that there are no limits to what can be achieved through dedication, belief and hard work. Across the world, young boys and girls watching today will see in Kimi someone who proves that the biggest dreams can become reality."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli has won nine grands prix so far this season in only his second year in F1, including his home race at Monza, having replaced Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.

"Today, his name joins the legends of our sport," the Italian continued. "A new chapter in Formula 1 history has been written, and I firmly believe this is only the beginning of an extraordinary legacy.

"Congratulations to Kimi, Mercedes and his family on this incredible achievement. The entire Formula 1 community is proud to celebrate this special moment with them."

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