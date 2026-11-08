Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali sends heartfelt message to Mercedes after constructors' title victory
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has congratulated Mercedes on its 2026 constructors' championship victory
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 8, 2026, 8:26 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Silver Streak
For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has congratulated Mercedes on winning the 2026 constructors' championship while singling out team principal Toto Wolff for joining Sir Frank Williams in the record books.
The Brackley outfit clinched the title with three races to spare at the Brazilian Grand Prix when George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished fourth and fifth, leaving Ferrari, which currently sits second in the standings, with no way of catching them.
Mercedes has dominated the 2026 season with 12 grand prix wins and four sprint victories between its two drivers.
In a statement, Domenicali was keen to share the credit around the whole team.
"My huge congratulations to everyone at the Mercedes Formula 1 Team on becoming 2026 constructors’ world champions," he wrote. "Reaching the summit of Formula 1 is never the achievement of one person alone.
"It is the result of extraordinary talent, relentless determination and the shared belief of hundreds of people, at the circuit and back at the factory, all united by the same ambition. Every single member of this team should feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved."
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
He did, however, have a message for Wolff, who has now led Mercedes to nine titles after its run of eight in a row from 2014 to 2021.
"This is also a moment that will have a special place in the history of our sport," Domenicali added.
"With his ninth constructors’ title, my friend Toto Wolff draws level with the great Sir Frank Williams, one of Formula 1’s true legends. To stand alongside Frank in the record books is an extraordinary achievement and a powerful testament to Toto’s leadership, vision and relentless pursuit of excellence over so many years."
Mercedes' constructors' title comes one week after Antonelli clinched his maiden drivers' championship at the Mexican Grand Prix, becoming the youngest champion in the history of the series.
"To win the constructors’ championship in the same season that Kimi Antonelli became the youngest ever drivers’ world champion makes 2026 truly unforgettable for Mercedes and for Formula 1," the F1 CEO continued.
"This is what our sport is all about: dreaming big, pushing beyond the limits, and proving what is possible when great people come together with one shared purpose. Mercedes have returned to the very top, and in doing so have written another remarkable chapter in the history of Formula 1."
With three rounds remaining, Ferrari is second in the constructors' standings with 512 points, and Red Bull is third with 415.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc summoned to stewards after F1 Brazilian GP
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
More from
Stefano Domenicali
Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner
Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Stefano Domenicali reveals bizarre Jimmy Fallon prank at Miami GP Michelin-starred dinner
F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth
Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth
Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins
Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins
More from
Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc summoned to stewards after F1 Brazilian GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
35 min
Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc summoned to stewards after F1 Brazilian GP
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
George Russell's Brazilian GP qualifying fury explained: "Pole was there for the taking"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
22 h
George Russell's Brazilian GP qualifying fury explained: "Pole was there for the taking"
Latest news
Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc summoned to stewards after F1 Brazilian GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
35 min
Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc summoned to stewards after F1 Brazilian GP
Jorge Martin will be "almost 100% fit" in Portugal as heroic Qatar display keeps title hopes alive
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
42 min
Jorge Martin will be "almost 100% fit" in Portugal as heroic Qatar display keeps title hopes alive
Five quick takeaways from Brazilian GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
1 h
Five quick takeaways from Brazilian GP
F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris wins in mixed conditions, Mercedes clinch constructors’ title
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
1 h
F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris wins in mixed conditions, Mercedes clinch constructors’ title
Feature
Discover prime content
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP
How F1’s rules got to be so complex
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How F1’s rules got to be so complex
A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?
Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe