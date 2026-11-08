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F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali sends heartfelt message to Mercedes after constructors' title victory

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has congratulated Mercedes on its 2026 constructors' championship victory

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 8:26 PM

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Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





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Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has congratulated Mercedes on winning the 2026 constructors' championship while singling out team principal Toto Wolff for joining Sir Frank Williams in the record books.

The Brackley outfit clinched the title with three races to spare at the Brazilian Grand Prix when George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished fourth and fifth, leaving Ferrari, which currently sits second in the standings, with no way of catching them.

Mercedes has dominated the 2026 season with 12 grand prix wins and four sprint victories between its two drivers.

In a statement, Domenicali was keen to share the credit around the whole team.

"My huge congratulations to everyone at the Mercedes Formula 1 Team on becoming 2026 constructors’ world champions," he wrote. "Reaching the summit of Formula 1 is never the achievement of one person alone.

"It is the result of extraordinary talent, relentless determination and the shared belief of hundreds of people, at the circuit and back at the factory, all united by the same ambition. Every single member of this team should feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved."

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

He did, however, have a message for Wolff, who has now led Mercedes to nine titles after its run of eight in a row from 2014 to 2021.

"This is also a moment that will have a special place in the history of our sport," Domenicali added.

"With his ninth constructors’ title, my friend Toto Wolff draws level with the great Sir Frank Williams, one of Formula 1’s true legends. To stand alongside Frank in the record books is an extraordinary achievement and a powerful testament to Toto’s leadership, vision and relentless pursuit of excellence over so many years."

Mercedes' constructors' title comes one week after Antonelli clinched his maiden drivers' championship at the Mexican Grand Prix, becoming the youngest champion in the history of the series.

"To win the constructors’ championship in the same season that Kimi Antonelli became the youngest ever drivers’ world champion makes 2026 truly unforgettable for Mercedes and for Formula 1," the F1 CEO continued.

"This is what our sport is all about: dreaming big, pushing beyond the limits, and proving what is possible when great people come together with one shared purpose. Mercedes have returned to the very top, and in doing so have written another remarkable chapter in the history of Formula 1."

With three rounds remaining, Ferrari is second in the constructors' standings with 512 points, and Red Bull is third with 415.

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