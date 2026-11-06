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F1 champion Kimi Antonelli plans special purchase after historic title win

Newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli has revealed his plans to celebrate his title victory

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 5:06 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Kimi Antonelli has revealed how he plans to reward himself for winning the 2026 Formula 1 world championship.

Despite his parents keeping a close eye on how he spends his money, the Italian driver told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he is going to treat himself to a new car.

The 20-year-old clinched the title at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, becoming the youngest champion in F1 history.

"My parents have always tried to teach me the value of money, and now that I’m earning significant amounts, they want to make sure they know how I spend it and where," Antonelli told the Italian publication. "But let’s say it’s a fairly easy job with me, because I’m not someone who has expensive hobbies."

He said most of his money goes on everyday things, and that his main indulgence is his racing simulator.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

"I have my simulator at home, so I have fun with that," the Mercedes driver explained. "I don’t need to go shopping. I spend money on food, things for the house, petrol... and then I buy myself some new tracks to drive on the simulator."

While he tries to be careful with money, he added that cars are his exception.

"Let’s say that what my parents have to keep an eye on me about is cars, because there are a couple I’d really like to buy. So I think I’ll treat myself to one for winning the title," he added.

Antonelli also has a slightly more unconventional way to celebrate his title, revealing that he still plans to keep his promise to dye his hair.

"I’ve got the cans! Now I just have to decide whether to do it this weekend or maybe wait until next week when I go to the factory in Brackley and have to speak in front of all the employees," he said. "It would be fun to turn up there with dyed hair."

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