Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Volkswagen's rivals want guarantees on 2026 F1 engine plans Next / Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing
Formula 1 News

F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has escaped unharmed after being robbed of a $320,000 Richard Mille watch in Italy on Monday night.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch

According to reports emerging out of Italy, the Monegasque was with friends, including his trainer Andrea Ferrari, in the Tuscan city of Viareggio on Easter Monday.

Around 10pm in the evening they were in the unlit Via Salvatori area when Leclerc was recognised by fans and stopped for photographs and autographs.

Amid a mini-scrum, as Leclerc's presence got the attention of more and more fans, a thief managed to snatch Leclerc's watch from his wrist and escaped before he had even noticed.

With the thief having got away, Leclerc reported the matter to the police, who are now investigating and looking into whether the robbery was opportunistic or planned in advance.

Leclerc's trainer Ferrari, who is from Viareggio, made clear his annoyance in a social media post on Tuesday.

Writing on Instagram, Ferrari wrote about the lack of lighting in the area of the city where the robbery took place, which has been the subject of complaints from local residents for a while.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: FIA Pool

In his Instagram post, Ferrari posted: "Via Salvatori has been completely in the dark for months. We have been reporting this for months.

"Well, yesterday evening in Via Salvatori, they have robbed us. Think of arranging the lamps sooner or later? Asking for a friend."

Leclerc is in Italy ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that is taking place at Imola.

Read Also:

After his victory in the Australian Grand Prix that extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship, Leclerc had returned to Monaco and was spotted at the Monte Carlo Master tennis tournament last week.

Swiss watch maker Richard Mille is a long-time sponsor of Leclerc, and became an official partner of Ferrari last year.

Leclerc is not the first driver to be robbed of an expensive watch. Last year, Lando Norris had a prototype Richard Mille snatched from his wrist after the final of the Euro 2020s at Wembley Stadium.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Volkswagen's rivals want guarantees on 2026 F1 engine plans
Previous article

Why Volkswagen's rivals want guarantees on 2026 F1 engine plans
Next article

Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing

Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid

Freight delays have potential to "wreak havoc" on F1 - Horner
Formula 1

Freight delays have potential to "wreak havoc" on F1 - Horner

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

What history tells us about Leclerc’s early F1 championship lead Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

What history tells us about Leclerc’s early F1 championship lead

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Latest news

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Alfa Romeo: "Good feeling" fighting F1 midfield instead of medical car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: "Good feeling" fighting F1 midfield instead of medical car

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"
Formula 1 Formula 1

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"

Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton linked with Chelsea Football Club takeover bid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
11m
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
5 h
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.