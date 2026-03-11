F1 Chinese GP: Friday practice schedule, weather, and how to watch
Formula 1 continues its 2026 season with the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, one of the championship’s most distinctive venues. As the first sprint race of the year, teams will need to quickly get to grips with their new cars to fight for the increased points available.
First opened in 2004, the track’s iconic opening sequence features a tightening right-hand spiral that challenges drivers’ precision and tyre management.
After the opening round of the season, where George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli scored a 1-2 for Mercedes, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also competitive up front, F1 teams now arrive in Shanghai with more data on the new 2026 regulations. However, these sweeping changes to both chassis design and power unit architecture may still have some surprises in store during the condensed running this weekend.
Friday’s running begins with the only practice session of the weekend, before sprint qualifying starts mere hours later.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday practice for the Chinese Grand Prix.
How can I watch the F1 Chinese GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. Coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and highlights of the race will be available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live text commentary of every session, beginning with Free Practice 1, followed by sprint qualifying.
F1 Chinese GP schedule
What is the weather forecast for F1 Chinese GP Friday practice and sprint qualifying?
Weather conditions in Shanghai often play a role during race weekends, with spring conditions sometimes bringing cool temperatures or the possibility of rain.
For Friday’s opening practice session and sprint qualifying, mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 14C and no chance of precipitation. Moving to Saturday for the sprint race and GP qualifying, it's expected to be a high of 19C, with 0% POP and clear skies.
Early Sunday forecasts ahead of the Chinese GP point to cloudier, cooler conditions and up to a 25% POP.
Shanghai International Circuit: Track facts
- Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Circuit length: 5.451 km (3.387 miles)
- First Formula 1 race: 2004
Designed by Hermann Tilke, the circuit layout is widely known for its unique opening complex of corners, which spiral inward before tightening into a slow apex. The track also features one of the longest straights on the Formula 1 calendar, leading into a heavy braking zone at the end of the lap.
