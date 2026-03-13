F1 Chinese GP: Sprint qualifying, Saturday sprint race schedule, weather, and how to watch

The 2026 Formula 1 season is about to have its first sprint race of the year during the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, and some surprises have already emerged during the one and only practice session on Friday.

In FP1, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli ended the session in a Mercedes 1-2, at a significant margin ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the McLaren cars. Ferrari was just behind, with Charles Leclerc leading Lewis Hamilton.

Early in the session, there was wheel-to-wheel contact between Hamilton and Norris, both escaping (thus far) from the stewards.

The top six cars were 1.388s apart, followed by Oliver Bearman and Max Verstappen for Haas and Red Bull, respectively. Several drivers ran into issues with their new cars swapping ends under braking or acceleration, with Hamilton, Bearman and Franco Colapinto most notably past the limit.

Friday’s running ends with sprint qualifying, with Saturday's sprint race as the first opportunity to see more of the competitive order emerge.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday sprint qualifying and the Saturday sprint race ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

How can I watch the F1 Chinese GP?

Throughout 2026, broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. Coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and highlights of the race will be available free-to-air on Channel 4.

F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal.

Motorsport.com will provide live text commentary of every session, including sprint qualifying.

F1 Chinese GP schedule

Sprint Qualifying - Friday

Local time Your time Event Date Chinese GP Chinese GP - SPRINT QU

Sprint Race - Saturday

Local time Your time Event Date Chinese GP Chinese GP - SPRINT

Qualifying - Saturday

Local time Your time Event Date Chinese GP Chinese GP - QU

Chinese GP - Race - Sunday

Local time Your time Event Date Chinese GP Chinese GP - RACE

What is the weather forecast for F1 Chinese GP Friday sprint qualifying?

Weather conditions in Shanghai often play a role during race weekends, with spring conditions sometimes bringing cool temperatures or the possibility of rain. For Friday’s sprint qualifying, mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 15C and no chance of precipitation.

What is the weather forecast for F1 Chinese GP Saturday sprint race and qualifying?

Moving to Saturday for the sprint race and GP qualifying, it's expected to be a high of 18C, with 0% POP and clear skies. Ahead of Sunday's Chinese GP, forecasts point to cloudier, cooler conditions and up to a 25% POP.

Shanghai International Circuit: Track facts

Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Shanghai International Circuit Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Circuit length: 5.451 km (3.387 miles)

5.451 km (3.387 miles) First Formula 1 race: 2004

Designed by Hermann Tilke, the circuit layout is widely known for its unique opening complex of corners, which spiral inward before tightening into a slow apex. The track also features one of the longest straights on the Formula 1 calendar, leading into a heavy braking zone at the end of the lap.

All F1 2026 Teams and Drivers