F1 closing in on 1 billion fans as Stefano Domenicali hails female audience growth

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the championship is closing in on 1 billion global fans, driven by a younger audience, an increase in female viewership and more access to driver personalities.

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Domenicali discussed F1's ongoing expansion and its success in growing in the United States.

"We are almost at 1 billion [fans]. We hopefully come back here, Jimmy, to celebrate that target, that number. But it is huge," Domenicali explained.

"F1, all around the world, is a world sport. We are going to 24 places around the world. Actually, tonight after this incredible opportunity, I go to Baku in Azerbaijan, then to Malaysia, then Singapore.

"And we are attracting young audiences, and now also a lot of females that are following us. And that's great. 40% of new fans are women. So that's great."

He attributed some of the growth to showing more of the 22 drivers' personalities via Netflix's Drive to Survive series and the drivers' own social media platforms, helping in turn to build their personal profiles.

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"Of course, they are professional drivers, but they know they are part of a bigger ecosystem," he continued. "Because normally you see them with the gloves, with the helmet, with the overalls, so you don't recognise them. Now we have opened it up for them to be known."

Domenicali also pointed to the ongoing success of the three grands prix in the US in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, explaining that the logistical challenges of the Las Vegas Strip circuit have paid off with sell-out crowds. He also noted the success of the F1 movie. The blockbuster, which starred Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, grossed over $634million at the global box office and was filmed during real-life F1 race weekends.