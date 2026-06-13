Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Qualifying kicks off

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Qualifying kicks off

Pierre Gasly Monaco podium ruling 'sets hornet's nest of a precedent' - former F1 TV presenter

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Pierre Gasly Monaco podium ruling 'sets hornet's nest of a precedent' - former F1 TV presenter

LIVE: Le Mans 24 Hours commentary and updates - Green flag starts 2026 race

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
LIVE: Le Mans 24 Hours commentary and updates - Green flag starts 2026 race

James Vowles supports McLaren and Red Bull over Pierre Gasly Monaco GP appeal

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
James Vowles supports McLaren and Red Bull over Pierre Gasly Monaco GP appeal

F1 confirms fans' suspicions as behind-the-scenes Kimi Antonelli footage is released

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 confirms fans' suspicions as behind-the-scenes Kimi Antonelli footage is released

Colton Herta on first F1 weekend outing: "Every part is faster than anything I've done"

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Colton Herta on first F1 weekend outing: "Every part is faster than anything I've done"

F1 Barcelona GP: George Russell beats Oscar Piastri in wide open FP3

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: George Russell beats Oscar Piastri in wide open FP3
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

F1 confirms fans' suspicions as behind-the-scenes Kimi Antonelli footage is released

F1 has confirmed that Kimi Antonelli was the masked "Spider-Man" figure spotted watching FP1 from the Barcelona grandstands

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 has released behind-the-scenes footage confirming what eagle-eyed fans had suspected on Friday: that Kimi Antonelli had sneaked into the Barcelona grandstands, hiding behind a Spider-Man mask and a Mercedes hoodie.

While the Italian driver sat out of the first practice session ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix to allow reserve driver Frederik Vesti an outing, cameras panned to the crowds, showing someone sitting in a Mercedes hoodie and a Spider-Man mask.

As photos of the moment quickly flooded social media, many identified it as an undercover Antonelli. Some likened it to the moment his Mercedes team-mate George Russell wore a traditional lucha libre wrestling mask as he sneaked into the stadium section of the grandstands to watch the on-track action during FP1 at the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix.

Now, F1 has shed light on the moment in a new video. "Hey guys, as you know, I'm not doing FP1 today, but I'm going to be going around the track as Spider-Man," the current championship leader told the camera. "I'm going to check out some cars."

The video showed Antonelli joining fans in the grandstands to watch the on-track action. "Oh my god, did I go on the broadcast or not?" Antonelli asked afterwards.

 

"That was cheeky. When that came on the broadcast. I thought that the guy looked familiar!" one fan commented, while another added: "That's fun! Keep the good sense of humour!"

Further reactions included: "The mask was small for his face! Mercedes should have brought a bigger one!" and "He's doing sidequests now when he has a good lead." 

Antonelli currently leads the drivers' championship by 66 points over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in second. Russell follows in third, two points behind Hamilton.

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix could mark Antonelli's six consecutive win if he is able to continue his impressive winning streak.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Colton Herta on first F1 weekend outing: "Every part is faster than anything I've done"
Next article James Vowles supports McLaren and Red Bull over Pierre Gasly Monaco GP appeal

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

Pierre Gasly Monaco podium ruling 'sets hornet's nest of a precedent' - former F1 TV presenter

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Pierre Gasly Monaco podium ruling 'sets hornet's nest of a precedent' - former F1 TV presenter

James Vowles supports McLaren and Red Bull over Pierre Gasly Monaco GP appeal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
James Vowles supports McLaren and Red Bull over Pierre Gasly Monaco GP appeal
More from
Mercedes

Karun Chandhok backs McLaren to return to Miami form and challenge Mercedes in Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Karun Chandhok backs McLaren to return to Miami form and challenge Mercedes in Barcelona

Juan Pablo Montoya names Mercedes' biggest threat in Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Juan Pablo Montoya names Mercedes' biggest threat in Barcelona

What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine

Formula 1
Monaco GP
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine

Latest news

Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Qualifying kicks off

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Qualifying kicks off

Pierre Gasly Monaco podium ruling 'sets hornet's nest of a precedent' - former F1 TV presenter

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Pierre Gasly Monaco podium ruling 'sets hornet's nest of a precedent' - former F1 TV presenter

LIVE: Le Mans 24 Hours commentary and updates - Green flag starts 2026 race

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
LIVE: Le Mans 24 Hours commentary and updates - Green flag starts 2026 race

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Is Red Bull a victim of F1's ADUO system? The surprising results explained

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Ronald Vording
Is Red Bull a victim of F1's ADUO system? The surprising results explained

Anti-racing or ingenuity? Monaco's hold-up tactics might be in F1 for good

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Anti-racing or ingenuity? Monaco's hold-up tactics might be in F1 for good

What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Stuart Codling
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine
View more