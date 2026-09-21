F1 confirms new Hot Wheels "Infinite Rush" car collection for 2027 release

Formula 1 has announced that all 22 official team cars from the 2026 season will be added to the Hot Wheels Infinite Rush video game via a new F1 Car Collection Pack, launching in March 2027.

The downloadable content pack, developed in conjunction with global racing game studio Milestone and toy manufacturer Mattel, will mark the first time that official F1 machinery will be playable within a Hot Wheels franchise game.

"Our partnership with Mattel and Hot Wheels keeps evolving for our fans, and this latest move gives them the opportunity to race their favourite driver’s car in the Hot Wheels Infinite Rush video game," said F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.

"They can play against friends and family, immersing themselves in the world of F1 and enjoying the speed, competition, and drama of the sport in a whole new format.

"We know it’s going to be hugely popular given the reaction to the previous F1 Hot Wheels die-cast cars, and we can’t wait to see fans get behind the wheel when the F1 Car Collection Pack launches in March 2027."

The 22 F1 models will join an existing list of over 150 vehicles that players can choose from.

Milestone publishing director Andrea Loiudice added: "We’re incredibly proud to be the first to bring Formula 1 Hot Wheels die-cast cars to a video game. The opportunity to work alongside such prestigious partners as Mattel and Formula 1 is a great testament to the trust they place in Milestone and in our ability to deliver high-quality racing experiences.

Start action Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images

"Bringing the full 2026 F1 grid to Hot Wheels Infinite Rush with the F1 Car Collection Pack is an exciting milestone for us, and we’re sure players around the world will be just as thrilled to enjoy these iconic cars in a whole new way."

Mattel's head of licensed games Erika Winterholler also said: "The combination of Formula 1's authenticity and Milestone's racing expertise created a unique opportunity to deliver something truly special for Hot Wheels fans.

"Bringing the full 2026 Formula 1 grid to Hot Wheels Infinite Rush reflects our approach to building best-in-class gaming experiences through great partnerships, while continuing to expand how fans engage with the Hot Wheels brand."

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush is currently available across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, ROG XBOX Ally, ROG XBOX Ally X and PC. The F1 Car Collection Pack will be available for purchase from March 2027.