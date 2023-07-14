Subscribe
Previous / Why "unusual" McLaren F1 upgrade has piqued Mercedes interest Next / Domenicali not changing mind on 11th F1 team
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 considering ‘Grand Slam’ idea for Sprint races in 2024

Formula 1 is considering the idea of a special ‘Grand Slam’ award for Sprint Races next year in a bid to bring a further element of excitement to race weekends, Motorsport.com can reveal.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, lead the field away for the Sprint

With F1 now fully committed to incorporating a selection of sprint races throughout the F1 calendar, talks are set to begin soon about ways to further fine-tune the spectacle in 2024.

While grand prix bosses are happy to keep the number of sprint races at six for next year, a gathering of the F1 Commission scheduled for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend looks set to discuss tweaks to the sprint plans.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has now revealed that one idea being looked at is to introduce a special ‘Grand Slam’ element to sprint weekends – which would be awarded to any driver who takes pole position and victory for both the sprint and main grand prix.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com talking about the sprint plans for next year, Domenicali said: “There will be six sprints, and we will announce them I think in September, because we have a meeting of the Formula 1 Commission scheduled for the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix.

“There is a proposal that I would like to make, in line with the concept of the ‘Grand Slam’. It is that drivers who take the two poles and the two race wins over the weekend should be recognised with something extra, which represents well the sporting enterprise they have achieved.”

The idea of the ‘Grand Slam’ is still in its early phases, and it is understood that F1 wants discussions with teams first about the general concept before it focuses more on what the final award could be.

It is thought unlikely that it would result in extra championship points being offered, but it could end up being a special trophy or other reward to be given out if a driver is dominant.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, with their Sprint trophies

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, with their Sprint trophies

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As well as the ‘Grand Slam’ idea, F1 teams are also set to discuss whether or not the format for the sprint weekends should be refined for next year.

It is understood that areas being looked at are whether or not the tyre allocation or parc ferme rules should be changed, and even whether the flow of the weekends are shaken up to build momentum better towards Sunday’s race.

At the moment, Saturdays at a sprint race weekend are completely standalone, with sprint qualifying in the morning and the shorter race in the afternoon.

One idea that has been suggested by some team bosses is for Friday qualifying at sprint weekends to decide the grid for the sprint race, which would take place on Saturday morning rather than in the afternoon. Then Saturday afternoon would be devoted to qualifying for the actual grand prix itself.

Read Also:

Should any changes be made to the sprint format, then it would be yet another change to the weekend timetable, something that could risk confusing fans.

Domenicali insists, however, that research shows that tweaking the format does not risk being a turn off for many.

"We have analysed this point,” he said. “I believe that the risk is more related to loyal viewers, who have their own habits, rather than to new fans, who are much more open to change.

“However, there is no big news on the format front. We want to stabilise the six weekends with the sprint race and respect the habits of the long-time fans.”

shares
comments

Why "unusual" McLaren F1 upgrade has piqued Mercedes interest

Domenicali not changing mind on 11th F1 team
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 eyes lighter, simpler and noisier engines  

F1 eyes lighter, simpler and noisier engines  

Formula 1

F1 eyes lighter, simpler and noisier engines   F1 eyes lighter, simpler and noisier engines  

Haas not ruling out F1 sidepod concept change

Haas not ruling out F1 sidepod concept change

Formula 1

Haas not ruling out F1 sidepod concept change Haas not ruling out F1 sidepod concept change

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice Michael McDowell surprises at the top of NASCAR Cup practice

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

Indy IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains Horner: Ford “bringing more to the table” at Red Bull Powertrains

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe