F1 considering rookie sprint race plan for Abu Dhabi post-season test

Formula 1 is evaluating the idea of a rookie sprint race to be held after the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tyre test.

As part of a discussion that began at the most recent F1 Commission meeting, series bosses and team principals have been pondering how best to offer further track opportunities to young drivers.

With testing of current cars so restricted, it is felt by senior figures that rookie drivers are not as prepared as they were in the past when more mileage was allowed.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, an idea to allow rookie wildcard entries to F1 races was rejected because of complications regarding car entries, as there is no scope to allow third cars. It was also thought illogical to have current stars replaced to make way for relatively unknown youngsters.

A further idea is in opening up more practice sessions for rookies, but one more leftfield proposal that is being considered is for a post-season sprint race.

The idea is for a sprint featuring rookie drivers to take place after the single-day test that is due to take place in Abu Dhabi on the Tuesday after the season finale in December.

Under the current regulations, teams must run two cars in the Abu Dhabi test. One of the cars has to be for rookie drivers who have not competed in more than two grands prix, while the other is designated for tyre testing of next year’s rubber by a current driver.

Ahead of the next F1 Commission meeting that is due to take place next month, sporting directors have been asked to consider whether the idea is feasible and how the framework of rules could fit around it – as it would require a change of sporting regulations.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali explained that he felt the idea had merit in helping develop young driving talent.

“There is a project on the table, namely the possibility of organising a sprint race for young drivers in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“We are reflecting on how to give young people the opportunity during the Yas Marina test to shine and gain experience - not only by driving in the test, but also in a competitive context.

“It would certainly help their training, aimed at making them prepared for the next step. We will talk about it in detail by the end of September to understand the feasibility of this idea.”

Hosting a sprint race after the Abu Dhabi test would be a huge logistical challenge, both for teams and organisers – which would have to include factors like timing systems, safety, officials, plus team personnel.

It is also not clear how such a sprint race would be shown on television – whether it would be sold to regular broadcasters or hosted on F1’s own channels.

Should the rookie sprint race plan gain some traction, then it would be a boost to those rookie drivers who qualify and have a seat for next year.

Incoming Haas driver Oliver Bearman and Alpine recruit Jack Doohan would be able to take part, as would Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli who looks set to get the nod to be George Russell’s team-mate.

It may ultimately be a step too far to get things organised for this year, but that does not mean the idea cannot come back for 2025.

More sprints

Domenicali thinks that sprint races have been a success for F1, and he has reiterated his belief that there should be more than the six per season in the future – but he thinks that will only happen from 2026.

“There is the possibility in the future, but not in 2025, of increasing the number of weekends,” he said.

“We see more and more interest, but obviously we cannot think of a choice like the one made by MotoGP where every weekend is a sprint.

"I believe there is space to increase the number of sprints, and we will discuss it by the end of the year.”