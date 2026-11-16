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F1 driver manager Enrico Zanarini recounts his 50 years in motorsport

Enrico Zanarini reflects on half a century spent working alongside the likes of Eddie Irvine, Alessandro Zanardi and Rafael Camara – navigating personal relationships, disappointments, and a profoundly transformed paddock. After all this time, he remains convinced of one thing: experience is an irreplaceable asset, even in today’s F1

Roberto Chinchero

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 2:39 PM

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Sometimes, a single incident – mere seconds – is enough to alter the course of a career. Enrico Zanarini recalls one such moment, which took place in the paddock at the 1993 Portuguese Grand Prix. Emanuele Naspetti, one of the drivers Zanarini managed in the early 1990s, was striving to secure his Formula 1 future.

The goal was to outperform his team-mate, Rubens Barrichello – a result that could have bolstered his chances. But at the decisive moment during qualifying, just as Naspetti was pushing for the lap that might have changed his destiny, he found Ayrton Senna – who had just exited the pits – directly in his path. The attempt was ruined, and with it, as Zanarini remembers, a major opportunity vanished.

“It was our last chance,” Zanarini told Motorsport.com. “Emanuele had one final set of tires left, and he absolutely had to deliver. When I saw Senna pulling out of the pits just as Naspetti was reaching the final corner, I knew our lap was ruined. And that is exactly what happened.”

Zanarini returned to the paddock, devastated. He absent-mindedly sat down in front of a television, before noticing a Nike commercial. He didn’t pay much attention to the visuals, but the words that appeared at the end stayed with him: “Try Harder” – raise the bar.

Enrico Zanarini and Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I told myself it couldn’t end like this,” he said. “We had to give it another try – and do it better. That became one of my mottos, one of the principles by which I live and work.”

After 50 years, Zanarini is still in the paddock. He has spanned different eras, known generations of drivers, and worked with both champions and promising young talents. His career began in 1975, when he managed an Autodelta car and two drivers. Today, alongside Francesco Principe, he represents – among others – Rafael Camara, who has just made his F1 debut with Haas.

In between lies a lifetime spent in motorsport, defined above all by a unique approach to the manager job. “In our world, you live alongside the drivers every single day,” he explained. “You form very close bonds. With Emanuele Naspetti, we were like brothers – to him, I was perhaps almost a second father. And these are relationships that don’t necessarily end when a racing career does.”

The most intriguing example is Eddie Irvine, one of the drivers who left the deepest marks on Zanarini’s professional journey: “Eddie really put me through the wringer. He had incredible mood swings, especially when it came to his private life. Yet, we’re still friends. Thirty years have passed, and now – between Brazil and Las Vegas – we’re vacationing together in Peru for a week. Two old guys on holiday!”

Enrico Zanarini and Eddie Irvine

Photo by: Getty Images

It is a philosophy of management that seems to belong to another era, yet Zanarini still considers it essential – not least because, in his view, drivers have changed far less over time than one might imagine.

“The competitiveness that Naspetti, Irvine, or Zanardi possessed is the same I see in Camara today,” he reckoned. “Once the visor goes down, they all turn into competitive animals.

“What has changed, above all, is the influence of technology and social media. In the past, the relationship with the public was completely different. Today, a young driver spends a lot of time on his phone – staying informed, communicating directly with people. But the competitive spirit remains the same.”

The value of experience and the relationship with Ferrari

Over the decades, the role of a manager has also undergone profound change. The emergence of academies run by teams and manufacturers has shifted the balance, in some cases narrowing the scope for those who represent the drivers.

“With Red Bull – at least as long as Helmut Marko was in charge – it was practically impossible to engage in any meaningful dialogue. They wouldn’t even consider you, unless you happened to be Max Verstappen’s manager. Mercedes also takes a very authoritarian approach, tending to keep managers on the sidelines. Ferrari, by contrast, has always respected our work. The same can be said for Haas and McLaren.”

The relationship with Maranello is one of the agency’s key strengths. It is a partnership that began back in the Irvine days and lives on, with five Ferrari-linked drivers currently represented by Zanarini’s organisation. This was also why Camara trusted the agency with his career.

“Rafael came to us because he was looking for the experience that comes with an established relationship with Ferrari,” Zanarini explained. “We already knew him and had been following his progress with interest, but we didn’t actively pursue him because he had another manager. It’s a matter of professional ethics; we respect the work of others.”

Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team

Foto di: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

The subject of ethics comes up repeatedly in Zanarini’s account. “This is an environment where it’s easy to engage in underhanded practices – where you could make quick money by operating outside the rules,” he added. “I’ve always told my team to conduct themselves properly and to do things the right way. That is also how you maintain relationships over time.”

According to Zanarini, experience is the greatest asset a manager can offer a young driver: “You don’t have to be a genius. When you’ve spent 50 years in motorsport, you’ve seen so many scenarios that, sooner or later, are bound to repeat themselves. Something that happened 20 years ago could just as easily happen to Rafael tomorrow morning. I can prepare him and explain what to expect. And he’s an intelligent young man who has a great deal of respect for experience.

“In Rafael’s case, a connection we have with a commercial partner in Brazil – agency FWD – also played a crucial role; they are doing an excellent job with the Camara project. Everything fell into place perfectly.”

Rafael Camara: talent and a new mindset

Preparing Camara for his F1 debut at the Brazilian GP required a specific approach. After a career built on chasing pole positions, race wins and championship titles, the rookie suddenly found himself in an environment where success is measured by entirely different criteria.

“Over the last week, we’ve had to reset everything,” Zanarini explained. “We’re with a team where – barring some extraordinary turn of events – we won’t be taking pole positions or winning races. Rafael is used to fighting for wins, so we’ve had to explain to him that the nature of the work is different now. If he does a good job, the time will come when he’ll have a car capable of securing pole positions and victories.”

Enrico Zanarini with Giancarlo Fisichella

For Zanarini, reaching F1 isn’t just the culmination of a journey; it’s the start of a new chapter. And when asked which of the drivers he has managed was most similar to Camara in terms of raw talent, his answer is telling: “Perhaps [Giancarlo] Fisichella. It’s very difficult to make comparisons, but in terms of pure talent, he’s the one who comes to mind. Their personalities, however, are completely different – one is introverted, the other extroverted.”

There is also an aspect of a manager’s job that rarely comes to light: managing the families. “We’ve practically earned a degree in ‘parent management’!” Zanarini exclaimed. “I think we deserve a special award. Sometimes, managing the parents is more demanding than managing the drivers. Families have sacrificed so much to help their children reach these levels, and the emotional bond is incredibly strong. But there comes a point when the young driver needs to become independent, and guiding that transition isn’t always easy.”

From Ron Dennis to Zak Brown, a less arrogant paddock

Zanarini experienced a version of F1 where decisions were made directly by team owners – a world where personal relationships were often decisive, albeit not always straightforward.

He recalls a meeting with Ron Dennis, arranged to discuss Giancarlo Fisichella following his victory at the 2003 Brazilian GP: “He received me in his hotel room, near Imola. He was arrogant right from the start. He told me he wasn’t interested in Fisichella and he had only agreed to meet me because I had asked him to. There are different ways to tell someone you’re not interested, and he certainly didn’t choose the most elegant one…”

The contrast with McLaren’s current leadership is stark: “Zak Brown has a very similar spirit to mine. I always say that I’m a used-car salesman, because that’s the industry I come from. And when you work in a showroom, you learn that you have to listen to everyone. Someone might walk in who looks like they don’t have a penny to their name, and then end up buying three Mercedes. Zak listens to everyone, and then, naturally, he draws his own conclusions.”

Paradoxically, even though F1 has become much more complex and affluent, it now strikes Zanarini as less arrogant than it used to be: “Back then, there were individual owners; today, the structures are different, and there is more dialogue. I don’t see the same kind of arrogance in today’s paddock that I sometimes encountered back then.”

Zanarini’s comparison between the Bernie Ecclestone era and the Liberty Media era is also devoid of nostalgia. While he acknowledges that the old system worked at the time, he believes the current management is far better-suited to the scale that F1 has reached.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas F1 Team and Enrico Zanarini

Photo by: Sutton Images

Francesco Principe is the future

After 50 years in the business, Zanarini shows no signs of slowing down. When asked if he has ever considered leaving motorsport, his reply is immediate: “No – because the very next day, I’d die!”

Yet, there is an awareness that the future of the agency must eventually be entrusted to a new generation. This is where Francesco Principe enters the picture, having been given responsibility for the Camara project.

“This project is entirely in his hands, which gives me immense satisfaction,” Zanarini said. “Francesco Principe is, in a sense, my own creation – I say that with pride. We’ve developed a symbiosis where his fresh, youthful mindset complements my own experience.”

The bond goes beyond professional matters: “My own children chose different career paths. In the world of motorsport, Francesco is my son. I know that my own journey will come to an end one day, but it’s comforting to know that there will be someone to carry this work forward.”

Perhaps this passage best encapsulates the story of Enrico Zanarini – a man who has witnessed the evolution of race cars, teams, regulations, and the very way business is conducted in motorsport. He has known drivers who went on to win world championships, as well as others who saw their dreams vanish just meters into a qualifying lap.

And now, half a century later, he still finds himself reflected in those two words that once appeared on a television screen on a particularly bitter afternoon: “Try Harder.” Try again – and try better.

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