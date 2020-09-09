Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Breaking news

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello

shares
comments
F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello
By:

Formula 1 drivers can be expected to pull 5G through Mugello’s quickest and most challenging corner sequence, reckons former Ferrari F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella.

In an exclusive video for Motorsport.com, Fisichella reckons the double right-hander sequence called Arrabbiata 1 and Arrabbiata 2 will be flat out in qualifying – and deliver a cornering sensation not seen very often on the calendar.

“The most exciting and difficult part of the circuit, Arrabbiata 1 and Arrabbiata 2 is going to be flat in a qualifying session at over 260/270km/h,” said Fisichella in the video which shows an onboard lap of the Mugello track. "Amazing."

Looking at the car data telemetry from the lap, Fisichella said that drivers will face incredible forces there – well up on what he experienced driving the old Ferrari F1 car.

“The lateral G is over four, but I think in a qualifying session it will be even over five, which is incredible,” said the Italian.

“And the speed at the moment here is 244/245km/h, but, as I told you, it is going to be over 270km/h in a qualifying session.”

Read Also:

Related video

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1

Previous article

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

Latest news

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin unapologetic for speaking out

2
MotoGP

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

3
MotoGP

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season

4
MotoGP

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

1h

Latest news

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello
Formula 1

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1
Formula 1

Renault wants "partners", not customer teams in F1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team boss role "taking its toll"

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic
Formula 1

PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza
Formula 1

Kvyat: "Worst case scenario" helped Gasly win at Monza

Latest videos

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps 01:43
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Mugello First Laps

Onboard with Fisichella at Mugello 03:10
Formula 1

Onboard with Fisichella at Mugello

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos 03:05
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.