Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

F1 drivers now banned from pitlane blocking amid FIA impeding clampdown

Formula 1 drivers have been banned from stopping in the fast lane of the pits during qualifying sessions at the Brazilian Grand Prix as part of a new impeding clampdown.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, in the pit lane

A recent move by the FIA to avoid dangerous traffic problems on track in qualifying has seen a maximum lap time imposed on in laps and out laps.

This has, however, triggered an unintended consequence of drivers being unable to find clear gaps behind rivals once they begin their preparation laps, so they try to engineer this clear air in the pitlane.

There have been several occasions where drivers slow down dramatically, or even stop entirely, in the pit exit – holding up rivals behind them. This is a potential breach of rules that outlaws the impeding of other cars.

Such a tactic reached a peak at last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix when Max Verstappen, George Russell and Fernando Alonso were all investigated for stopping in the pit exit in Q1 as they tried to build a gap, although all were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

The widespread nature of the problem there led to calls for a better solution to be found, which has now been enacted by F1 race director Niels Wittich ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo event.

In Wittich’s event notes that are sent to all teams ahead of the Brazilian GP, he said that a new standard of behaviour was expected from drivers in both the main qualifying and the sprint shootout.

He stated that drivers were now strictly prohibited from holding up rivals in the fast lane of the pits during qualifying sessions, and he laid out strict guidelines on where drivers would be allowed to find their gaps.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, and others out of the pit lane

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leads Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, and others out of the pit lane

In the notes, he said: “As per article 33.4 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, drivers are not allowed to go unnecessarily slow, that includes stopping a car in the fast lane of the pitlane.

“During Shootout and Qualifying, drivers may create a gap between the pit exit lights and the SC2 line.

“Any driver who wishes to do so must drive as far to the left as possible to allow other drivers to pass them on the right side of the pit exit road.”

McLaren boss Andrea Stella said in Mexico that the problem of pitlane impeding was so serious that an urgent solution was required.

“I think immediate action needs to be taken,” said Stella. “It's not a good spectacle. It makes the operations very difficult because you send your car and you actually don't know when your car is going to get on track.

“It puts all drivers too much at the mercy of the other drivers. And this for me starts to be unfair. We need to create policy aspects and ruling aspects to control the situation, which I think is just inappropriate.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Sainz: Current F1 sprint format "too revealing" of Sunday races
Next article Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes” Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Latest news

F1 drivers warn against risk of Austin plank trouble repeat in Brazil

F1 drivers warn against risk of Austin plank trouble repeat in Brazil

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 drivers warn against risk of Austin plank trouble repeat in Brazil F1 drivers warn against risk of Austin plank trouble repeat in Brazil

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP

WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind

WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind

WEC WEC
Bahrain

WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind WEC Bahrain: Cadillac leads Ferrari in third practice, Toyotas lag behind

Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe