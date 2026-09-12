Max Verstappen on how to fix new Madrid F1 circuit: "If they give me the track map…"

While the Formula 2 and Formula 3 races around the IFEMA complex in Madrid have produced several crashes, the chaos in Formula 1 has so far remained limited.

Nevertheless, criticism from the drivers emerged after qualifying in the Spanish capital.

Over a single flying lap, the circuit is considered entertaining – although polesitter Lando Norris said the thrill certainly cannot be compared with Monaco – but the race promises to be considerably more problematic.

"I still need to figure out a corner where to pass," Max Verstappen said straight away at the start of the press conference.

"They did a good job with the tarmac, even though in some places it's already a bit too bumpy for a new track. But the corners, like I said before, you can't overtake.

"For the braking zones, they need to learn that it should never be that you have to steer and combine that under braking. It doesn't allow any kind of overtaking. So, in terms of track design, I think it can be better. I also think that input from the drivers on track designs can help a lot in the future."

After the press conference, it was time for Verstappen's session with the Dutch media in the paddock, which coincided with the start of the F3 sprint race. The four-time world champion and the reporters watch the start together, after which Verstappen turns his attention to the gathered media.

"Well, now we can stop watching, now everyone is just following each other," he said, again referring to the lack of overtaking opportunities. Not much later, a crash follows, but that is beside the point.

Verstappen believes that the braking zones have been wrongly designed, making it virtually impossible to bring the car to a stop alongside them Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Red Bull driver stresses that it is not only the corners, but also the braking zones that have been designed incorrectly at the latest addition to the F1 calendar. If the braking was done in a straight line, there would be an opportunity to put a car alongside. But because many of the braking zones at the Madring require drivers to brake while turning in, that option disappears.

"Then there is only one line and that makes it very easy to defend as well," Verstappen clarified when asked by Motorsport.com about the braking zones.

Asked what exactly needs to be changed to improve the racing, the Dutchman laughs: "Almost all the braking zones! If you give me the track map, I'll sort it out."

On a more serious note, Verstappen adds that he would indeed be willing to do that: provide his input and work together with the FIA and the track designers to see what could be improved.

"They can always ask me, ‘What do you think of this layout?’ I don't want to go into details now, because you have different track designers, but sometimes I do talk to someone about certain opinions and circuits. Ultimately, a driver knows very well what is needed or what a good corner should look like."

"There are also some good examples, like Austin. You can race well there. Certain corners are nice and wide. At least you can make a move there, and even if it doesn't work straight away, you can still fight on the corner exit. There are enough examples of how to do it properly."

Like Norris, Verstappen also believes that the pitlane in Madrid is way too long Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

According to Verstappen, the drivers were not asked for input on the new Madring beforehand, adding that this rarely happens anyway.

"In Jeddah, we were able to change a few things, but you should really do that beforehand, before the track is built."

Aside from the layout, there is another sticking point in Madrid: the particularly long pitlane. It is effectively split into two sections, as the pit boxes are interrupted by an IFEMA exhibition hall. Norris had already criticised this during the press conference, and Verstappen agreed with him.

"Yeah, we've already talked about that with the FIA and they understood our point as well. It's not convenient, it hasn't been thought through logically," Verstappen said.

It seems a missed opportunity, especially because tyre degradation has been very high so far. This would normally lead to additional pitstops, but because of the long pitlane and the importance of track position, teams are likely to try to minimise the number of pitstops on Sunday.

Verstappen wanted to take the banked corner flat out, but says that energy management prevents him from doing so Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charging the battery causes frustration for Verstappen in Madrid

Taken together, all these factors do not exactly promise an exciting race – aside from any potential chaos and crashes. The drivers enjoyed qualifying more, although Verstappen stresses that the shortcomings of the 2026 power units have once again come to the surface in Madrid.

"Considering the circumstances and what these cars are like, this qualifying was reasonably OK. It's just that I want to take that banked corner flat-out, but if I do that, then I lose more time on the straight afterwards.

"That means you have to come off the throttle, wait a little bit to charge the battery and then you have more top speed later. All those kinds of things. The same in Turns 18 and 19. You have to lift there as well, because if you stay flat-out, then you don't have any battery left afterwards."

All of these things combined mean Verstappen has not exactly enjoyed the Madring to the fullest so far, although he does see potential for the coming years.

"If they can maybe change the circuit in a few places, then definitely. Look, I'm never really a fan of street circuits, but there are worse ones on the calendar."