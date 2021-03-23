F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
263 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

By:

Formula 1 drivers will remain free to take a knee before the start of races this year, with the series' chiefs revising ceremonies before the start of each grand prix.

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

Last year, F1 drivers were given a platform to display their anti-racism stance with a special time set apart during the moments on the grid before the start.

But the gesture of taking a knee divided opinion among drivers, with not all opting for it.

While Lewis Hamilton led the charge, six of the 20 drivers - Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, Daniil Kvyat, Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen – did not take a knee despite supporting the campaign.

The issue of whether or not to continue the moment was discussed between drivers and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at a meeting during Bahrain testing and a new plan has been agreed.

With F1 eager to tweak the approach to its ‘We Race as One’ messaging this year, with the iconic rainbow having been dropped, it will be altering what is done on the grid.

While a set time will be set aside for such a ceremony, F1 wants to use that to show a united support for a host of important issues where it feels awareness needs to be raised – such as sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

From the Bahrain Grand Prix, drivers will again assemble together on the grid, but it will be done collectively as a show of support for ‘We Race as One’.

The drivers will be left completely free to choose any gesture they want during this period, so those wishing to continue taking the knee can continue to do so.

An F1 spokesman said: “The whole of Formula 1 is united in its support for #WeRaceAsOne and the drivers will all show their own support for the initiative ahead of the grand prix.

“The drivers will be free to show their commitment in their own way before the race and there will be no requirement for them to make a specific gesture.

"The important thing is all of them being together in full support of our initiatives on sustainability, diversity and inclusion and community.”

Hamilton said earlier this year that he felt that 2021 offered an opportunity for more action to be taken to improve the key issues at stake – rather than the focus being on specific gestures.

“I don’t think it is the most important thing that everyone does take the knee,” he said.

“I think it is more the action that we take in the background.

“Things pass and things die down. It is important that it continues to be an issue that affects my day to day life and so many people out there.”

shares
comments
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

Previous article

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

8min
3
Other bike

Hopkins has hit "brick wall" with injury recovery

Latest news
F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids
Formula 1

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

8m
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

1h
Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine
Formula 1

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine

2h
Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?
Formula 1

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

3h
Williams appoints ex-VW man Demaison as technical director
Formula 1

Williams appoints ex-VW man Demaison as technical director

3h
Latest videos
Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
21h

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races 05:39
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B 01:20
Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Williams appoints ex-VW man Demaison as technical director
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams appoints ex-VW man Demaison as technical director

Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
1h
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
4h
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

OPINION: Formula 1’s latest documentary instalment has landed on Netflix and while season three of Drive to Survive has some frustrating omissions for traditional F1 fans, the series continues to intertwine accessibility for the uninitiated and entertainment for the converted

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

A new driver combination, a refreshed mentality and winter developments targeted at the weaknesses of its 2020 Formula 1 car puts Ferrari in a much stronger position heading into the new season. After a quiet but encouraging pre-season test, the rate of its recovery will soon become clear.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2021
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

Trending Today

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

Hopkins has hit "brick wall" with injury recovery
Other bike Other bike / Breaking news

Hopkins has hit "brick wall" with injury recovery

Latest news

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.