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Formula 1 British GP

F1 drivers go viral after multiple LEGO cars beached during chaotic British GP parade

Multiple F1 drivers beached driveable LEGO karts in Silverstone’s gravel traps during a chaotic British Grand Prix drivers’ parade

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1's pre-race drivers' parade for the British Grand Prix took a hilarious turn on Sunday when multiple drivers beached their LEGO minicars in the Silverstone gravel traps.

The grid was tasked with completing the traditional lap of the circuit in custom-built, driveable LEGO karts. Capable of speeds up to 25km/h, the heavy brick-built machines proved too slow for many of the drivers. Several drivers attempted to cut the corner to gain an advantage over their rivals, but instead became beached in the gravel. 

As the marshals had to intervene to retrieve the LEGO karts, the carnage continued throughout the lap. Carlos Sainz, who was one of the drivers who abandoned his kart in the gravel, hopped onto the side of his former team-mate Lando Norris's kart for the remainder of the lap. 

Footage of the race had already amassed 1.2 million views and over 28,000 likes on X at the time of writing. 

 

"LEGO cars saw the gravel and said, 'we’re proper F1 now.' Absolute chaos, love it!" one fan commented, while another added: "Oh God, this was hilarious & great the drivers having a blast. Please, can we have a LEGO Drivers' Championship and have a race each race weekend?"

"For everybody who wants to see the drivers compete in equal machinery... this is what you get!" another comment read, while someone else posted: "This looks like the drivers had a lot of fun in those karts!"

Further reactions included: "What's even funnier is that the president of the FIA got his normal kart and beached it too hahaha! Best race ever!!!" and "LEGO cars getting beached right at the start is sending me. Who thought this was a good idea and why is it so funny? Best Drivers' Parade in years purely for the chaos."

Photos from British GP - Sunday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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