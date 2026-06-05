F1 drivers reveal special Monaco GP helmet designs

Several Formula 1 drivers have introduced special helmet designs for the Monaco Grand Prix. Here is what to look out for as the drivers take on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo.

Starting off strong with perhaps the most unusual design on the grid, Valtteri Bottas has brought a badger helmet to the Monaco Grand Prix. Designed by his partner, Tiffany Cromwell, the helmet is a tribute to a wild badger the couple has 'adopted' as a nightly visitor at their home, affectionately named Nigel.

The design transforms the Cadillac driver's helmet into a badger, with the face sitting just below the visor.

Taking a different approach, Pierre Gasly has used the Monaco Grand Prix weekend to bring a special design for his newly founded hydration brand, Minded. He announced his new venture on Instagram, sharing: "Minded, my secret stuff is finally out.

"I’m incredibly excited to finally share it with you after more than two years of work behind the scenes. I wanted to create a drink that makes hydration easier. Something refreshing, packed with flavour, with no sugar, no calories, and none of the compromises, the perfect healthy alternative to water or soft drinks with extra benefits.

"Built with 800mg of electrolytes and essential vitamins, it’s designed to fit effortlessly into everyday life. That’s how Minded was born. Water, but better. Pure taste. Clear mind."

The French driver's helmet mirrors the red and silver design of the Minded can, with the logo plastered across the front base.

Nico Hulkenberg has taken the opportunity to pay tribute to pre-war motorsport legend Tazio Nuvolari, who is often regarded as one of the greatest drivers in history and a star of the Auto Union era that preceded modern Audi. It also coincides with the release of the Audi Nuvolari, the German marque's new supercar.

"Celebrating Nuvolari this weekend! A legendary racer who won Grands Prix for Auto Union back in the 1930s," Hulkenberg wrote on Instagram. "Today Audi brings that name back – and gives it four wheels. The fastest supercar Audi has ever created! Meet the Audi Nuvolari."

The two McLaren drivers will be racing in helmets based on the new LEGO Editions helmets, which have been introduced as a celebration of the Woking outfit's 1000th race.

The helmets continue with the colour schemes that Norris and Piastri have had so far this season as well as the iconic McLaren papaya colour.

Kimi Antonelli

The current championship leader has introduced a new white and blue design for his second Monaco Grand Prix. "Fresh new helmet for Monaco!" he posted on Instagram. "Wanted to go for a special look for such a unique race, can’t wait for you guys to see it on track!"

Straying from his usual colourful design, the new helmet features a predominantly white theme with navy blue accents including stars down the side and a multi-colour Mercedes logo on the front.

Both of the Williams drivers will be wearing helmets as part of the Williams F1 Team and Anthropic's Claude Pattern of Thought creative project. The designs were created by Claude after the drivers used headsets to record their responses while driving in the simulator. Claude interpreted those responses into unique visual patterns which have been transformed into artwork for the helmets, race suits and Monaco garage.

Charles Leclerc

Home hero Charles Leclerc has also unveiled a new design for the Monaco Grand Prix. In addition to an almost all-white race suit to mark his home race, the Monegasque driver has introduced an predominantly white helmet design with bold red accents.

Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time champion was seen sporting a pink sparkly helmet. He has retained everything else from his normal design, but has swapped the colour.

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday