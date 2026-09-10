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F1 drivers unveil striking one-off helmet designs for first Madrid Spanish GP

Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris have unveiled special helmet designs for the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid

Lydia Mee
Published:
A scenic view of the circuit, including Santander branding on a bridge,

A scenic view of the circuit, including Santander branding on a bridge,

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1's arrival in Madrid for the Spanish Grand Prix has prompted several drivers to introduce special helmet designs for the inaugural event.

Set around the IFEMA exhibition centre, the new Madring circuit will host the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time. Ahead of the race weekend, home heroes Carlos Sainz, who also serves as an ambassador of the circuit, and two-time champion Fernando Alonso, alongside McLaren's Lando Norris, have revealed new helmets for the occasion.

Carlos Sainz

For Madrid-born Sainz, his home race was the perfect opportunity to bring back a design inspired by his karting beginnings in 2005.

The helmet features a clean white base with prominent red and yellow details representing the Spanish flag. The original 2005 design was inspired by the helmet worn by his father, rallying legend Carlos Sainz Sr.

"From my first karting race in 2005 to my first F1 race in Madrid. For this helmet, I wanted to go back to where it all started, bring back that first design inspired by my dad’s and give it my own touch today. Can’t wait to race with it at home!" Sainz posted.

 

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has introduced a different look for his helmet, collaborating with team partner BOSS for a one-off design captioned "Tailored for speed".

The Spaniard arrived at the Madrid paddock wearing a BOSS Performance Suit while carrying the matching helmet. Moving away from his usual colourful design, the new helmet features an all-black design with white accents.

 

Lando Norris

McLaren's Lando Norris will also be sporting a one-off helmet at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton has unveiled a vibrant pop-art helmet designed by Madrid-based artist, illustrator and muralist Be Fernandez. 

"For my first race in Madrid I wanted to do something that felt properly connected to the city," Norris explained.

The 2025 champion gave Fernandez creative freedom with the idea of blending Madrid with Norris's and Fernandez's styles.

"Be knows Madrid and its culture far better than I ever could, so I basically gave her the helmet and told her to do her thing," he continued. "I love what she’s come up with - it brings together Madrid, her style and a bit of me as well. It’s fun, different and just a really cool design."

 

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