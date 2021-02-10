F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

The campaign was intended to acknowledge the worldwide battle against COVID-19 and the fight against discrimination across the world, using the rainbow as “a symbol used internationally in the recent crisis to bring communities together”.

The branding featured on teams’ cars and on trackside hoardings, but will now be dropped ahead of the 2021 season after F1 outlined its plans for We Race As One on Wednesday.

“This season the rainbow will no longer feature alongside the #WeRaceAsOne platform,” a statement from F1 reads.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic is still an ongoing battle, we are focussing the platform on the three core pillars of our Environment, Social and Corporate Governance strategy.

“Those pillars are sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and community. These areas are a priority for the sport where progress has already been made but with more commitments to be delivered in coming months and years.”

F1 used time before each race last year to allow drivers to make a gesture against racism, with the majority of the grid opting to take a knee before the start of each race. The slot will be kept in the schedule for 2021.

“We plan to include a moment before the start of each race this season to show our united support for important issues and will be discussing this with the drivers and the teams ahead of the start of the season,” the statement reads.

F1 also outlined where the focus of the series will lie in its We Race As One campaign, furthering diversity and inclusivity within motorsport, as well as helping its environmental push.

F1 hopes to create “a clear path towards sustainably fuelled hybrid engines” in 2021, as well as reducing the amount of single-use plastic in the paddock, and alter freight methods, as well as switching to remote operations in some cases to eliminate the amount of freight being taken to races.

Another goal is to “roll out internships and apprenticeships within Formula 1 for under-represented groups to provide access to a promising career in the sport”, as well as “funding scholarships for talented engineering students from diverse and underprivileged backgrounds with work experience opportunities at F1 and the Teams during their studies.”

F1 will include W Series among its support series at eight grands prix this year, and has included a growth in awareness of the category, as well as the FIA’s Women in Motorsport initiatives, as part of its plans for 2021.

“Our We Race As One platform was very effective at raising the awareness of socially important issues and our steadfast commitment to make a positive change,” said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We are very proud of it and the teams have embraced it fully. While our commitment through words to tackling issues like sustainability and diversity in our sport are important, it is our actions that we will be judged on.

“We have already made good progress on our sustainability plans and you will see strong actions being executed this year across all three of our WRAO pillars. We know we must continue to move forward on these issues and the whole sport is united in doing this in the months and years ahead."