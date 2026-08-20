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Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 1 and sprint qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Dutch grand prix, plus the full Zandvoort schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 returns from its summer break at Zandvoort this weekend, with the Dutch GP starting the final stretch of the 2026 season after Lando Norris’ breakthrough win in Hungary.

Norris took his first victory of the campaign before the shutdown, while Kimi Antonelli still leads the championship as Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren continue to trade momentum. Zandvoort now gives the field an immediate test on a very different type of circuit, with a sprint weekend leaving little time to settle in.

The Dutch GP also carries extra significance this year, as Zandvoort prepares to host its final Formula 1 race of the modern era. Max Verstappen arrives for his final home grand prix with Red Bull still trying to find more performance in the second half of the season.

Zandvoort is a narrow, fast and demanding seaside circuit, with banked corners and limited room for error. This weekend also follows the sprint format, meaning teams have only one practice session before sprint qualifying sets the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Friday brings free practice 1 followed by sprint qualifying later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Dutch GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Dutch GP weekend.

F1 Dutch GP Friday schedule

Times local to Zandvoort:

Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST
Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 11:30am BST
Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 3:30pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 6:30am ET
Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 10:30am ET

F1 Dutch GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Zandvoort:

Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST

Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm CEST

Saturday, August 22 — sprint — 12:00pm CEST

Saturday, August 22 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, August 23 — 2026 Dutch grand prix — 3:00pm CEST

Dutch GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy and mild at Zandvoort, with showers possible earlier in the day.

That could make the single practice session more important, especially on a sprint weekend where teams have limited time before competitive running begins. Even if the track is dry for sprint qualifying, Zandvoort’s seaside location means wind and changing conditions can still make the circuit tricky.

Saturday is currently forecast to be cooler, with some morning showers possible before the sprint and qualifying.

Sunday is expected to stay relatively cool for the Dutch grand prix, so tyre behaviour and track position could become bigger factors than heat.

Racing Bulls car in the pitlane

Racing Bulls car in the pitlane

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Dutch GP track facts

  • Circuit: Zandvoort
  • Location: Zandvoort, Netherlands
  • Event: Dutch GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
  • Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, August 23

Zandvoort is a fast, narrow seaside circuit with banked corners and little margin for error, making qualifying, confidence and track position especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 Dutch GP - Friday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
McLaren technical detail

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri's Helmet, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Ferrari fan

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Rain drops on a Pirelli tyre

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Mercedes front wing detail

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Aston Martin front wing detail

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Atmosphere

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Liam Lawson, Red Bull

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Racing Bulls car in the pitlane

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
McLaren front wing detail

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Stella, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the circuit

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Haas technical detail

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Dutch Grand Prix - Thursday
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