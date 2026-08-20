F1 Dutch GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 1 and sprint qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Dutch grand prix, plus the full Zandvoort schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 returns from its summer break at Zandvoort this weekend, with the Dutch GP starting the final stretch of the 2026 season after Lando Norris’ breakthrough win in Hungary.
Norris took his first victory of the campaign before the shutdown, while Kimi Antonelli still leads the championship as Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren continue to trade momentum. Zandvoort now gives the field an immediate test on a very different type of circuit, with a sprint weekend leaving little time to settle in.
The Dutch GP also carries extra significance this year, as Zandvoort prepares to host its final Formula 1 race of the modern era. Max Verstappen arrives for his final home grand prix with Red Bull still trying to find more performance in the second half of the season.
Zandvoort is a narrow, fast and demanding seaside circuit, with banked corners and limited room for error. This weekend also follows the sprint format, meaning teams have only one practice session before sprint qualifying sets the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.
Friday brings free practice 1 followed by sprint qualifying later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Dutch GP.
How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Dutch GP weekend.
F1 Dutch GP Friday schedule
Times local to Zandvoort:
Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST
Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 11:30am BST
Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 3:30pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 6:30am ET
Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 10:30am ET
F1 Dutch GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Zandvoort:
Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST
Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm CEST
Saturday, August 22 — sprint — 12:00pm CEST
Saturday, August 22 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
Sunday, August 23 — 2026 Dutch grand prix — 3:00pm CEST
Dutch GP Friday weather forecast
Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy and mild at Zandvoort, with showers possible earlier in the day.
That could make the single practice session more important, especially on a sprint weekend where teams have limited time before competitive running begins. Even if the track is dry for sprint qualifying, Zandvoort’s seaside location means wind and changing conditions can still make the circuit tricky.
Saturday is currently forecast to be cooler, with some morning showers possible before the sprint and qualifying.
Sunday is expected to stay relatively cool for the Dutch grand prix, so tyre behaviour and track position could become bigger factors than heat.
Racing Bulls car in the pitlane
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Dutch GP track facts
- Circuit: Zandvoort
- Location: Zandvoort, Netherlands
- Event: Dutch GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
- Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, August 23
Zandvoort is a fast, narrow seaside circuit with banked corners and little margin for error, making qualifying, confidence and track position especially important.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas F1 Team
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
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