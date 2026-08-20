F1 Dutch GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 returns from its summer break at Zandvoort this weekend, with the Dutch GP starting the final stretch of the 2026 season after Lando Norris’ breakthrough win in Hungary.

Norris took his first victory of the campaign before the shutdown, while Kimi Antonelli still leads the championship as Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren continue to trade momentum. Zandvoort now gives the field an immediate test on a very different type of circuit, with a sprint weekend leaving little time to settle in.

The Dutch GP also carries extra significance this year, as Zandvoort prepares to host its final Formula 1 race of the modern era. Max Verstappen arrives for his final home grand prix with Red Bull still trying to find more performance in the second half of the season.

Zandvoort is a narrow, fast and demanding seaside circuit, with banked corners and limited room for error. This weekend also follows the sprint format, meaning teams have only one practice session before sprint qualifying sets the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Friday brings free practice 1 followed by sprint qualifying later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Dutch GP.

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How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Dutch GP weekend.

F1 Dutch GP Friday schedule

Times local to Zandvoort:

Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST

Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 11:30am BST

Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 3:30pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 6:30am ET

Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 10:30am ET

F1 Dutch GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Zandvoort:

Friday, August 21 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST

Friday, August 21 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm CEST

Saturday, August 22 — sprint — 12:00pm CEST

Saturday, August 22 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, August 23 — 2026 Dutch grand prix — 3:00pm CEST

Dutch GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy and mild at Zandvoort, with showers possible earlier in the day.

That could make the single practice session more important, especially on a sprint weekend where teams have limited time before competitive running begins. Even if the track is dry for sprint qualifying, Zandvoort’s seaside location means wind and changing conditions can still make the circuit tricky.

Saturday is currently forecast to be cooler, with some morning showers possible before the sprint and qualifying.

Sunday is expected to stay relatively cool for the Dutch grand prix, so tyre behaviour and track position could become bigger factors than heat.

Racing Bulls car in the pitlane Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Dutch GP track facts

Circuit: Zandvoort

Location: Zandvoort, Netherlands

Event: Dutch GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying

Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying

Race: Sunday, August 23

Zandvoort is a fast, narrow seaside circuit with banked corners and little margin for error, making qualifying, confidence and track position especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from F1 Dutch GP - Friday