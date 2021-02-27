F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
287 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car Next / Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade

By:

Formula 1 expects to have a Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia for at least 10 years, according to the executive in charge of the calendar.

shares
comments
F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade

F1’s global head of race promotions Chloe Targett-Adams stressed that the event is part of the country’s Vision 2030 strategy, which is a programme to reduce its dependence on its oil reserves and invest in other areas.

The first race is scheduled for December 5 on a street circuit in Jeddah, but it will move to a purpose-built venue at Qiddiya in 2023.

“In terms of Saudi Arabia, it was phenomenal to be able to get that deal agreed and signed and announced during the pandemic,” Targett-Adams said in a Blackbook web seminar.

“It's somewhere we're really excited about going racing, and it's a longer-term vision of how we want to build our sport in the Middle East.

“We've got two amazing partners in the Middle East already on the promotion side, with Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, both long-term relationships, incredibly successful.

“And so to bring on a new Middle Eastern race in a location like Saudi with a hugely young demographic, vast population, interest in the motorsport and automotive sector, and the ability then as a market to tap into Northern Africa and other aspects of the Middle East, provides a really interesting framework for F1.

“The first race this year in Jeddah is on a temporary street circuit, which is coming into shape already, which is no easy feat during a pandemic either. The team in Saudi are doing a phenomenal job in doing that.

“So really looking forward to racing there and just launching F1 in a new market, because that's always an exciting time.”

Read Also:

Asked about how long the race will be on the calendar she said: “Well, as a minimum we're looking at definitely a decade, if not longer.

“It's important when you go into such a key new market like Saudi to really be able to invest.

“Saudi, given their 2030 vision, what they're looking to achieve, their objectives, that longer-term investment made sense for how they want to build F1 and motorsport interest within the country.

“And you look at some of the initiatives that the country is doing currently, and obviously it's an education process on both sides.

“But it's a fascinating country, and the culture and how we relate to that is, is an area that we're looking forward to really, really working together with the promoter on.”

The Saudi event has led to questions about human rights issues in the country. Targett-Adams insisted that the sport addresses the subject when it deals with new venues.

“I think it's really important to ask the question,” she said. “From F1's perspective, we choose to engage with partners.

“And we have a framework contractually to set out our expectations on human rights and how we expect to work and our staff expect to work and be treated.

“And we have good engagement with our promoters and their government stakeholders on that on those requirements.

“So it's something that we actively lean into and learn and educate ourselves about that culture and custom and work with our promoters as it relates to our F1 event.”

Related video

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Previous article

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Next article

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

3
Formula 1

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

2h
Latest news
Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races

17m
F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade
Formula 1

F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade

1h
Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

2h
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact
Formula 1

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

4h
Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch
Formula 1

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch

5h
Latest videos
Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage 04:58
Formula 1
22h

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit 03:56
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
Feb 25, 2021

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone 01:39
Formula 1
Feb 25, 2021

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

The deal McLaren concluded with MSP Sports Capital last year which will help the cash-strapped Formula 1 team pay for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, also points toward the future for F1 itself, says GP Racing's Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
4h
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Latest news

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races

F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1: Saudi GP to be on calendar for at least a decade

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.