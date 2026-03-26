F1 extends Fanatec partnership with new sim racing products and Fan Zone features

Formula 1 has announced a multi-year partnership renewal with leading sim racing hardware company, Fanatec, ahead of the F1 Sim Racing World Championship 2026.

The extended partnership will result in the addition of Fanatec simulators at all F1 grand prix events within the Fan Zones, as well as a new generation of officially licensed F1 products, including advanced steering wheels.

For teams, the partnership will see all F1 Sim Racing teams and drivers across the 2026 season provided with the professional-grade simulators.

"Fanatec has helped elevate the competitive standard of our F1 Sim Racing ecosystem, and this extension is an exciting step forward in our long and successful relationship," Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at F1, said.

"This state-of-the-art hardware brings fans and racers even closer to the technology used in Formula 1, giving our audience a more authentic and accessible way to experience the sport.

"With Fanatec supporting the F1 Sim Racing World Championship and powering fan experiences at all our grands prix, we’re strengthening the connection between virtual and real-world racing and opening up even more opportunities for fans to engage with our sport."

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Thi La, CORSAIR CEO, said: "Sim racing has become a vital part of the wider motorsport culture, and Formula 1 has been instrumental in that progression. The Fanatec and F1 partnership means we can keep raising standards for competitive play and fan engagement, bringing officially licensed F1 products to more players and more events around the world."

The F1 Sim Racing Championship will begin at DreamHack, Birmingham, from 27-29 March. The remainder of the 12-round calendar will take place in F1's Media and Technology Centre at Biggin Hill.

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday