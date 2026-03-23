F1 fans amused as Toto Wolff's son backs Fernando Alonso over Mercedes drivers
Formula 1 fans praised Toto Wolff’s son Jack for naming Fernando Alonso as his favourite driver, with many admiring both his choice and Wolff’s relaxed reaction
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)
Formula 1 fans have applauded Toto Wolff's son, Jack, for choosing two-time champion Fernando Alonso as his favourite driver over any past or present Mercedes driver.
Asked during the IAME Euro karting series who his favourite driver was, Jack chose Alonso. Sitting beside his son, Wolff smiled as Jack clarified the reason for his choice, stating: "Because he's a world champion, a two-time world champion and I just like him a lot."
While his choice was backed by many fans, some pointed to the fact that he could have chosen a Mercedes champion or race winner such as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg or race winners Valtteri Bottas or George Russell.
"I like that Toto, in his father role, doesn't put faces or try to stop him from answering; he just let that flow and accepts his son's choice. Very cool!" one fan wrote on Reddit, before adding: "Remember Toto is 100% Mercedes and the kid could answer too Lewis, Valtteri, George or Kimi (because I am sure he often went to visit his dad on his job place). He knew all of those lads! (Maybe he knows Fernando in person too). Alonso is a great driver and a great choice, no question about it. I was referring that Toto didn't give a sh... about marketing or PR; he let his kid in total freedom to answer! That is cool!"
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Many fans backed Jack's choice. "Kid has good taste," another fan wrote, and someone else added: "Damn, he's literally me fr."
Others called for Wolff to take action on his son's choice and sign Alonso to Mercedes. "Alright, Toto you have to sign(save) him now," one wrote.
"Alonso confirmed to Mercedes 2027?" commented another fan, and someone else posted: "Alonso to Mercedes 2027."
Share Or Save This Story
Guenther Steiner calls out Toto Wolff after Kimi Antonelli radio message: "Total self-promotion"
Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win
Toto Wolff "overwhelmed" by emotional Chinese GP podium as Kimi Antonelli secured maiden F1 win
How Toto Wolff became the billionaire Mercedes F1 team boss
David Croft issues Kimi Antonelli title warning after Chinese Grand Prix win
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media
Latest news
Manthey's 'Grello' Porsche squad reacts to big Sebring win
F1 fans amused as Toto Wolff's son backs Fernando Alonso over Mercedes drivers
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
Penske boss Diuguid gives update on Sebring team orders, tension between Estre and Nasr
Why Verstappen may be missing the point about F1 fans enjoying 2026 racing
What the FIA could tweak in F1’s 2026 rules – and what it can’t
From ramped up F1 techno trickery to an old-school flashing oil light
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments