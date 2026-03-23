F1 fans amused as Toto Wolff's son backs Fernando Alonso over Mercedes drivers

Formula 1 fans have applauded Toto Wolff's son, Jack, for choosing two-time champion Fernando Alonso as his favourite driver over any past or present Mercedes driver.

Asked during the IAME Euro karting series who his favourite driver was, Jack chose Alonso. Sitting beside his son, Wolff smiled as Jack clarified the reason for his choice, stating: "Because he's a world champion, a two-time world champion and I just like him a lot."

While his choice was backed by many fans, some pointed to the fact that he could have chosen a Mercedes champion or race winner such as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg or race winners Valtteri Bottas or George Russell.

"I like that Toto, in his father role, doesn't put faces or try to stop him from answering; he just let that flow and accepts his son's choice. Very cool!" one fan wrote on Reddit, before adding: "Remember Toto is 100% Mercedes and the kid could answer too Lewis, Valtteri, George or Kimi (because I am sure he often went to visit his dad on his job place). He knew all of those lads! (Maybe he knows Fernando in person too). Alonso is a great driver and a great choice, no question about it. I was referring that Toto didn't give a sh... about marketing or PR; he let his kid in total freedom to answer! That is cool!"

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Many fans backed Jack's choice. "Kid has good taste," another fan wrote, and someone else added: "Damn, he's literally me fr."

Others called for Wolff to take action on his son's choice and sign Alonso to Mercedes. "Alright, Toto you have to sign(save) him now," one wrote.

"Alonso confirmed to Mercedes 2027?" commented another fan, and someone else posted: "Alonso to Mercedes 2027."