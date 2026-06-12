Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Barcelona GP: Lando Norris edges 0.009s clear of George Russell

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Lando Norris edges 0.009s clear of George Russell

F1 Fans convinced masked 'Spider-Man' figure in Barcelona was Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Fans convinced masked 'Spider-Man' figure in Barcelona was Kimi Antonelli

“How it should be” – Mercedes backs FIA’s ADUO verdict after surprise Red Bull result

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
“How it should be” – Mercedes backs FIA’s ADUO verdict after surprise Red Bull result

Kyle Busch Remembered: From winning Pocono with one gear to KBM's 100th

NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Kyle Busch Remembered: From winning Pocono with one gear to KBM's 100th

Will Denny Hamlin catch Tyler Reddick for the championship lead?

NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Will Denny Hamlin catch Tyler Reddick for the championship lead?

Toto Wolff speaking to Mercedes lawyers over Monaco F1 penalty precedent

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Toto Wolff speaking to Mercedes lawyers over Monaco F1 penalty precedent

Kimi Antonelli details Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen support in F1 rise

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Kimi Antonelli details Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen support in F1 rise

LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Lando Norris leads FP2 as Liam Lawson and Valtteri Bottas hit issues

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Lando Norris leads FP2 as Liam Lawson and Valtteri Bottas hit issues
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

F1 Fans convinced masked 'Spider-Man' figure in Barcelona was Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1 fans have speculated that a masked figure in the Barcelona grandstands during FP1 was Kimi Antonelli

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 fans are convinced that a masked figure spotted in the grandstands during the first practice session ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix was an undercover Kimi Antonelli. 

The championship leader was replaced by Mercedes reserve driver Frederik Vesti in FP1 as part of the rookie driver requirements for each team.

As the cameras panned to someone in the crowd wearing a black Mercedes hoodie and a Spider-Man mask, fans have been quick to argue it looked a lot like the Italian driver.

"Same vibes as George with the luchador mask in Mexico last year," one fan commented on Reddit, referring to Antonelli's team-mate George Russell. The British driver also went undercover during FP1 at the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix, wearing a traditional lucha libre wrestling mask as he snuck into the stadium section of the grandstands to watch the on-track action.

Another fan added: "I love that they couldn’t give him a mask in adult size. Whose Spider-Man mask is that, Toto’s kid?"

"Could have just worn sunglasses and a hat...and not a Mercedes sweater," someone else posted, and another wrote: "Shaq hiding behind the tree meme vibes."

Further comments included: "He took the Tom Holland comparisons to heart lol," and "I was straight up looking at this dude on the broadcast like, 'the f***..?' Did not realise at all that it's Kimi."

 

Others disagreed and argued that it was just a fan who had lied to take the day off work to attend the race weekend. "Nah, mate clearly lied to his boss that he is sick, but he is smart enough to hide his face in the event of the camera catching him," one wrote, and another commenter posted: "He's taken a sick day off."

Vesti finished his FP1 outing with the 15th fastest time, while Antonelli's team-mate George Russell put in the fastest time.

Antonelli heads into the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with an impressive 66-point lead in the championship. Russell now sits third in the standings after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton overtook him following the Monaco Grand Prix. 

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Flavy Barla arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Marc Marquez

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Marc Marquez in the Audi F1 Team R26 in the garage.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Audi F1 Team with Marc Marquez.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Steve Nielsen, Managing Director, Alpine F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Racing Bulls car tech detail

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Cadillac car tech detail

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Ayumu Iwasa, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Jean Todt, former FIA President

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
52

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article “How it should be” – Mercedes backs FIA’s ADUO verdict after surprise Red Bull result
Next article F1 Barcelona GP: Lando Norris edges 0.009s clear of George Russell

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Kimi Antonelli details Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen support in F1 rise

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Kimi Antonelli details Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen support in F1 rise

Guenther Steiner points to Mercedes dynamic shift after Kimi Antonelli dominance

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Guenther Steiner points to Mercedes dynamic shift after Kimi Antonelli dominance

James Vowles reveals when Williams should unlock FW48's full potential

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
James Vowles reveals when Williams should unlock FW48's full potential
More from
Mercedes

“How it should be” – Mercedes backs FIA’s ADUO verdict after surprise Red Bull result

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
“How it should be” – Mercedes backs FIA’s ADUO verdict after surprise Red Bull result

Toto Wolff speaking to Mercedes lawyers over Monaco F1 penalty precedent

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Toto Wolff speaking to Mercedes lawyers over Monaco F1 penalty precedent

What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine

Formula 1
Monaco GP
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine

Latest news

F1 Barcelona GP: Lando Norris edges 0.009s clear of George Russell

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Lando Norris edges 0.009s clear of George Russell

F1 Fans convinced masked 'Spider-Man' figure in Barcelona was Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Fans convinced masked 'Spider-Man' figure in Barcelona was Kimi Antonelli

“How it should be” – Mercedes backs FIA’s ADUO verdict after surprise Red Bull result

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
“How it should be” – Mercedes backs FIA’s ADUO verdict after surprise Red Bull result

Kyle Busch Remembered: From winning Pocono with one gear to KBM's 100th

NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Kyle Busch Remembered: From winning Pocono with one gear to KBM's 100th

Feature

Discover prime content

Is Red Bull a victim of F1's ADUO system? The surprising results explained

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Ronald Vording
Is Red Bull a victim of F1's ADUO system? The surprising results explained

Anti-racing or ingenuity? Monaco's hold-up tactics might be in F1 for good

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Anti-racing or ingenuity? Monaco's hold-up tactics might be in F1 for good

What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Stuart Codling
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine

No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Kimi Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Kimi Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck
View more