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F1 fans declare 'silly season now serious season' after Franco Colapinto deal

Franco Colapinto has secured a contract extension with Alpine for the 2027 Formula 1 season, prompting largely positive reactions from fans

Lydia Mee
Published:
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 fans have shared their thoughts on Franco Colapinto's contract extension with Alpine.

The Argentine has officially secured his F1 future with Alpine, signing a contract extension to remain alongside Pierre Gasly for the 2027 season. Colapinto has impressed the Enstone outfit since stepping up from a reserve driver role to replace Jack Doohan during the 2025 season.

After the first 12 rounds of the 2026 season, Colapinto sits 12th in the drivers' championship with 19 points. By comparison, Gasly is 10th with 44 points. 

This comes after Max Verstappen signed a contract extension that will keep him at Red Bull until the end of 2030 and Williams secured contract extensions with its current drivers, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

While numerous rumours about driver movement circulated the paddock, the string of contract extension announcements has shut down multiple silly season rumours. 

"Silly season now serious season. Happy for him though!" one fan posted on Reddit, while another added: "This season is so sensible that it’s silly."

 

"Very good to see. Colapinto has improved significantly in his time with Alpine and is more often than not following closely behind Pierre, which is no easy feat. Vamos Franco!!" wrote another fan.

"Even though he took over the seat from a fellow Australian I’ve come to quite like his personality, and he’s quite fast too at points. Looking forward to seeing him on the track next year," someone else posted, while another added: "Sensible decision. I think he's doing a good job. Plus, he's bringing in some good sponsor money, and he's highly appreciated in his home country, so why fire him?"

Further reactions included: "At this rate the only change on the grid could be Ocon," and "The guy has been holding on really well. Well deserved. Happy for him."

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