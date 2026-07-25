F1 fans deliver verdict on expected 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix return

Formula 1 fans have shared their excitement for the expected return of Malaysia's Sepang circuit in 2026.

An announcement is expected imminently to confirm that the Sepang circuit will host a grand prix in October, effectively acting as a stand-in for the cancelled Bahrain race.

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were both cancelled in April due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The anticipated new arrangement with Malaysia would result in a demanding triple-header for the championship, with the Sepang event expected to take place on the weekend between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.

The conflict also threatens the season-closing events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, forcing F1 to explore further contingency plans.

"LFG. One of the best circuits finally makes its deserved comeback," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Sepang is such a great track. This is incredible."

Multiple commenters were hoping that the race could lead to a permanent return to the calendar. Malaysia last hosted an F1 race in 2017 before the event stepped away from the series due to the hosting fees and declining ticket sales.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W05, leads Nico Rosberg, Mercedes W05, Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB10 Renault, Fernando Alonso, Ferrari F14T, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB10 Renault, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari F14T, Nico Hulkenberg, Force India VJM07 Mercedes, and Kevin Magnussen, McLaren MP4-29 Mercedes, at the start Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"As someone who went to the last Malaysian F1 GP, I'm glad it's coming back; hopefully it will remain on the calendar in future years," someone wrote, while another fan posted: "Please make Sepang a permanent track. Hopefully, the likely high attendance rates get Sepang some consideration to be added as a returning circuit again."

A further reaction read: "I don't mind this at all. As long as we get Sepang on the calendar, I don't care what GP they call it. Every grand prix is welcome to hold their races in Sepang. Inject Sepang into my veinsssssss."

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel holds the record for the most Malaysian Grand Prix wins with four in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015. Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso follow with three wins each.