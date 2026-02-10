Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

This is every 2026 Formula 1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
This is every 2026 Formula 1 car

Kimi Antonelli unharmed after car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli unharmed after car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test

Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Daytona
Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026
Formula 1 McLaren launch

F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Aston Martin unveiled its matte British Racing Green AMR26 livery for the 2026 Formula 1 season in Saudi Arabia

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Aston Martin AMR26

Aston Martin AMR26

Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin unveiled the livery of its 2026 Formula 1 challenger in an event on Monday 9 February in Saudi Arabia. 

The AMR26 features the British Racing Green colour scheme that fans have come to expect from the Silverstone outfit, with a matte finish and lime green accents.

While many fans branded the livery as “safe”, it still received a lot of praise. “So they’ve gone matte this year. It's a safe livery but it was already very nice originally so they probably didn’t need to change it much. Little fresh factors but will look good on track imo,” one fan commented on Reddit.

“AM is always just carried by its cool colour,” another fan wrote, while someone else commented: “If it ain't broke, don't fix it, but it's harder to get excited about this or McLaren compared to the new hotness we've been seeing.”

2026 marks the start of Aston Martin’s power unit partnership with Honda. Some fans would have preferred it if the branding of the Japanese manufacturer had been more prominent on the design of the AMR26.

"Was hoping for more Honda branding on spots like the wing, ala the RB16B. The new Honda typeface isn't doing it for me though," one wrote. 

Aston Martin AMR26

Aston Martin AMR26

Photo by: Aston Martin

Another fan commented: "I was expecting to see a bit of red since it's Honda, but I'm fine with this car since it looks really nice and one of my favourites this season," and another added: "As an AMR fan who supported them because of the green, I am once again happy that it is indeed green. The new Honda typeface does look like sh*t though. It easily gets lost on the car, which you'd not expect considering the exclusive PU."

The reveal came ahead of the first three-day block of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which will run from 11-13 February.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin didn’t have time to paint F1 car for Barcelona shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin didn’t have time to paint F1 car for Barcelona shakedown

The challenges facing Aston Martin ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
The challenges facing Aston Martin ahead of F1 2026

Aston Martin 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Aston Martin 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Latest news

F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules