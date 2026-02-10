F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Aston Martin unveiled the livery of its 2026 Formula 1 challenger in an event on Monday 9 February in Saudi Arabia.

The AMR26 features the British Racing Green colour scheme that fans have come to expect from the Silverstone outfit, with a matte finish and lime green accents.

While many fans branded the livery as “safe”, it still received a lot of praise. “So they’ve gone matte this year. It's a safe livery but it was already very nice originally so they probably didn’t need to change it much. Little fresh factors but will look good on track imo,” one fan commented on Reddit.

“AM is always just carried by its cool colour,” another fan wrote, while someone else commented: “If it ain't broke, don't fix it, but it's harder to get excited about this or McLaren compared to the new hotness we've been seeing.”

2026 marks the start of Aston Martin’s power unit partnership with Honda. Some fans would have preferred it if the branding of the Japanese manufacturer had been more prominent on the design of the AMR26.

"Was hoping for more Honda branding on spots like the wing, ala the RB16B. The new Honda typeface isn't doing it for me though," one wrote.

Another fan commented: "I was expecting to see a bit of red since it's Honda, but I'm fine with this car since it looks really nice and one of my favourites this season," and another added: "As an AMR fan who supported them because of the green, I am once again happy that it is indeed green. The new Honda typeface does look like sh*t though. It easily gets lost on the car, which you'd not expect considering the exclusive PU."

The reveal came ahead of the first three-day block of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which will run from 11-13 February.