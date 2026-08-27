F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Formula 1 fans have shared their verdict on Lewis Hamilton's "sassy" team radio messages throughout the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The seven-time champion vented his frustration to the Ferrari team when he felt he was being held up by his team-mate Charles Leclerc despite the Monegasque driver being on a different strategy.

He later asked if he was being used as a "guinea pig" when he wanted to pit to change his hard tyres, but the team was keeping him out.

While Hamilton has since apologised for his comments, admitting that he did not present the best version of himself during the race, fans reacted to the situation on social media.

"Ferrari pitwall is the one who should apologise; either they should clearly tell Charles to 'box or swap with Lewis' 1 lap before," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I've been saying this from Hungary, Ferrari want to play fair to their drivers, but they need to realise each race they need to prioritise which one has better strategy."

"Why bother having your drivers on different strategies if you aren't going to use team orders to maximise results... F***ing Ferrari man. It's like they want us all to think they're playing 3D chess, problem being they showed up with checkers pieces," another fan wrote.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

"Loving sassy Lewis," someone else posted, while another commenter argued that Hamilton should have saved the messages for a private post-race conversation: "I hate to see this slander broadcast. It's just disrespectful towards his team. The team that provides him with the second-best car on the grid. Save it for face-to-face, when the cameras are not on you, Lewis."

In his post-race message to fans, Hamilton took responsibility for the comments: "I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment, frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do. But that wasn’t the best version of me.

"I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better. That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together. The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on."