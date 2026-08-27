Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

McLaren has already completed a 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

WEC
WEC
McLaren has already completed a 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

Why Pierre Gasly’s Monaco case is so complex – and why the outcome could take weeks

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Pierre Gasly’s Monaco case is so complex – and why the outcome could take weeks

Arvid Lindblad Dutch GP penalty branded "harsh" by Alex Brundle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Arvid Lindblad Dutch GP penalty branded "harsh" by Alex Brundle

Jack Miller to leave MotoGP world championship after 16 years

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Jack Miller to leave MotoGP world championship after 16 years

Nico Rosberg praises Nico Hulkenberg's "spectacular" Dutch GP save

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Nico Rosberg praises Nico Hulkenberg's "spectacular" Dutch GP save
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Fans were divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated Ferrari team radio messages at the Dutch GP, which the seven-time champion later apologised for

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Formula 1 fans have shared their verdict on Lewis Hamilton's "sassy" team radio messages throughout the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The seven-time champion vented his frustration to the Ferrari team when he felt he was being held up by his team-mate Charles Leclerc despite the Monegasque driver being on a different strategy.

He later asked if he was being used as a "guinea pig" when he wanted to pit to change his hard tyres, but the team was keeping him out. 

While Hamilton has since apologised for his comments, admitting that he did not present the best version of himself during the race, fans reacted to the situation on social media.

"Ferrari pitwall is the one who should apologise; either they should clearly tell Charles to 'box or swap with Lewis' 1 lap before," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I've been saying this from Hungary, Ferrari want to play fair to their drivers, but they need to realise each race they need to prioritise which one has better strategy."

"Why bother having your drivers on different strategies if you aren't going to use team orders to maximise results... F***ing Ferrari man. It's like they want us all to think they're playing 3D chess, problem being they showed up with checkers pieces," another fan wrote.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

"Loving sassy Lewis," someone else posted, while another commenter argued that Hamilton should have saved the messages for a private post-race conversation: "I hate to see this slander broadcast. It's just disrespectful towards his team. The team that provides him with the second-best car on the grid. Save it for face-to-face, when the cameras are not on you, Lewis."

In his post-race message to fans, Hamilton took responsibility for the comments: "I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment, frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do. But that wasn’t the best version of me.

"I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better. That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together. The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on." 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Arvid Lindblad Dutch GP penalty branded "harsh" by Alex Brundle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Arvid Lindblad Dutch GP penalty branded "harsh" by Alex Brundle

Nico Rosberg praises Nico Hulkenberg's "spectacular" Dutch GP save

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Nico Rosberg praises Nico Hulkenberg's "spectacular" Dutch GP save

Liam Lawson earns praise after impressive Red Bull comeback at Dutch GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Liam Lawson earns praise after impressive Red Bull comeback at Dutch GP
More from
Lewis Hamilton

George Russell outlines "tough" battle to keep Lewis Hamilton off the Dutch GP podium

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
George Russell outlines "tough" battle to keep Lewis Hamilton off the Dutch GP podium

Ferrari must decide if it will run updated F1 engines in Monza this week after ADUO results

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari must decide if it will run updated F1 engines in Monza this week after ADUO results

Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?
More from
Ferrari

Explained: Why Red Bull has F1's top-ranked engine – and what it reveals about ADUO

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Explained: Why Red Bull has F1's top-ranked engine – and what it reveals about ADUO

Ferrari teases special Michael Schumacher livery for SF-26 at Monza

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari teases special Michael Schumacher livery for SF-26 at Monza

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Latest news

Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

McLaren has already completed a 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

WEC
WEC WEC
McLaren has already completed a 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

Feature

Discover prime content

How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Filip Cleeren
How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub

Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Would Lewis Hamilton's attempted one-stop have worked at the Dutch GP?

Memories of Ken Tyrrell, 25 years on from his passing

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
Memories of Ken Tyrrell, 25 years on from his passing

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday
View more