F1 fans joke George Russell is 'cursed' as Mercedes driver's Fiat Jolly breaks down in Monaco
George Russell’s run of bad luck continued in Monaco when the Mercedes driver was spotted pushing his broken-down classic Fiat Jolly through Monte Carlo
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell has endured a frustrating string of bad luck on track so far this season, and it looked to continue after he was left stranded on the streets of Monte Carlo when his classic Fiat Jolly suffered a breakdown.
The Briton was seen pushing the vintage car with his partner, Carmen Montero Mundt. Of course, the footage made its way onto social media. Fans have been quick to react to the unfortunate moment, with many poking fun at Russell's on-track woes.
"Whoever Kimi paid to stop George from getting the championship is taking his job very seriously," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Georgie can’t catch a break."
"I know Kimi did this, I just can’t prove it," someone else posted, and another comment read: "George is the kind of guy that gets the bad luck out of the way in a different car, so he's back lucky come the race. Lec style."
Other comments included: "Whoever hired a witch to curse George, are y'all done yet?" and "Just get this breakdown out of the way. Weekend will be fine. Everything will be fine."
While Russell started the 2026 F1 season off strong - winning the Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race - he has since been met with bad luck on track and the threat of his team-mate Kimi Antonelli. The Italian driver has claimed every grand prix victory since then, winning in China, Japan, Miami and Canada.
Russell was hit with a series of technical issues during qualifying in China, his strategy was hampered in Japan after he pitted just before the safety car was deployed, and he was forced to retire from the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix due to a battery failure.
Heading into the Monaco Grand Prix, Russell sits 43 points behind his team-mate in the drivers' standings.
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