F1 fans left emotional after Sebastian Vettel drives Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002 at Monza
Sebastian Vettel’s demonstration run in Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2002 at Monza left F1 fans emotional
Sebastian Vettel
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel's demonstration run in Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002 ahead of the Italian Grand Prix has triggered an emotional response from fans.
With the Ferrari running on sustainable fuel, the German driver took to the Monza circuit on Sunday to pay tribute to his childhood hero. This weekend's Italian Grand Prix celebrates 30 years since Schumacher's Ferrari F1 debut.
The Ferrari F2002 remains one of the most dominant cars in F1 history, securing 15 victories across the 2002 and 2003 seasons. Seeing Vettel, who raced for the Maranello outfit between 2015 and 2020, pilot the iconic car in front of the Tifosi led to an outpouring of emotion on social media.
The sound of the early-2000s V10 machinery was the primary talking point for many. "You just can't beat that sound. Music to our ears," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "That noise is so emotive. Modern cars aren't in the same league."
"Beautiful car, beautiful sound, driven by the most fitting person to drive it other than the great man himself. Really saddens me that Michael will never get to have these moments in retirement and the appreciation for his achievements and the memories he created for the sport. There’s a void with him missing during these times," another fan posted.
"That sound makes me so happy and so sad. Happy for the memories and the absolute awesomeness of it. Sad that we will never have a grid of those cars racing ever again," another comment read, while someone else wrote: "I was not prepared for how emotional this actually made me. That car and Michael were such a huge part of my youth and a big part of why I fell in love with this sport. And there is nobody more fitting to drive it than Seb."
Further reactions included: "They need to bring a classic F1 car to every race and do this so everyone can hear the greatness," and "I'm at the circuit right now, watching that car go by while singing and then Seb's words afterwards. Tears to my eyes, really."
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