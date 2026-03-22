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F1 fans left 'jaw-dropped' as Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery sparks huge reaction

Formula 1 fans have praised Racing Bulls’ special Japanese Grand Prix livery, with many calling for it to become the team’s permanent design

Lydia Mee
Published:
Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery

Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Formula 1 fans have delivered their verdict on Racing Bulls' special Japanese Grand Prix livery.

The Italian team unveiled the livery during a Red Bull Tokyo Drift event on Saturday. The striking design features a white base and cherry red accents, and, having been created with Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi, incorporates traditional calligraphy into the livery.

It's safe to say that it has gone down well with fans.

"Holy f*** that goes hard. That shade of red is stunning," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "That shade of red reminds me of the Honda tribute livery RBR ran last year in Suzuka."

"Looking at it in person, it’s sexy as hell," another fan wrote.

Someone else added: "It looks like a fan concept livery...and that's not an insult. Wow."

Multiple fans called for Racing Bulls to adopt the livery for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery

Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"Petition to make this the permanent livery cuz this is so f***ing good," one wrote, and someone else also posted: "Can they keep this for the rest of the year pls." And another wrote: "That’s best on the grid wtf keep that for season and I’ll even be a Lawson fan."

"That’s the best white livery the Red Bull family has ever fielded, and that’s saying something because there’s a lot of competition there. That’s stunning and should be the livery for the rest of the year," someone else posted.

"The way my jaw dropped. WOW," wrote another fan.

The Japanese Grand Prix will take place from 27-29 March at the Suzuka Circuit. 

Racing Bulls currently sits sixth in the constructors' standings with 12 points, having scored eight points with Liam Lawson, who is currently ninth in the drivers' standings, and four points with rookie Arvid Lindblad, who is 10th.

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