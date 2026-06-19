F1 fans lose it as Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar pull off chaotic hotel prank in viral video
F1 fans have praised Isack Hadjar’s composure after Red Bull shared a hidden camera prank video with Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)
Formula 1 fans have lost it over a hilarious hidden camera prank video shared by Red Bull of four-time champion Max Verstappen and his team-mate Isack Hadjar.
The footage, filmed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, features Verstappen directing Hadjar and a 'trainee' receptionist, comedian Mr Red, via an earpiece to confuse unsuspecting hotel guests.
Operating from a back room, Verstappen fed a series of instructions to Mr Red. Guests checking in were told a full-size guitar served as their room key, while others were handed hundreds of complimentary shower caps. The Dutchman also instructed Mr Red to present a cardboard cutout of himself to female guests, prompting the comedian to ask if they thought Verstappen was "cute".
Hadjar then had a go at directing Mr Red, first asking him to find out whether the guest knew Verstappen, before telling him to laugh as loudly as he could at whatever the guest said next.
The French-Algerian driver then made his way to the front desk to take Mr Red's place, where Verstappen instructed him. Amazingly, Hadjar managed to keep a straight face while holding guests' hands, demonstrating how shower caps work, playing the guitar while screaming, randomly clapping and doing a workout warm-up.
"How Hadjar didn’t laugh while doing this is crazy lol dude is locked in," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Hadjar looked so comfortable doing this lmao."
"Max asking multiple people if they think his cardboard cutout is cute lol," read another comment, and someone else posted: "I think Isack could do SNL, hopefully he can win a few races and get famous enough that they'd have him as a guest."
Further comments included: "Honestly impressive how Isack managed to go through all that without cracking up a single time," and "This was hilarious."
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