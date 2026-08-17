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F1 fans praise Gabriel Bortoleto's brutally honest "Passenger Princess" appearance

Gabriel Bortoleto joined Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of "Passenger Princess"

Lydia Mee
Published:
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Audi Formula 1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto has featured on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Passenger Princess YouTube series.

Filmed during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, the Brazilian driver taught the presenter speed control and how to hit the apex.

As they took on the fun challenges in the Audi RS 5 Avant, the pair discussed Bortoleto's discomfort at being a passenger, Brazil, pre-race nerves, childhood sacrifices and paddock friendships, among other topics, with the hilarious deadpan humour that Dimoldenberg has become famous for.

"Not very comfortable. Not very comfortable. Even when professional drivers are driving, I really struggle to be in the passenger seat," Bortoleto explained when he was asked how he felt about being a passenger.

After Dimoldenberg got up to 60km/h, she explained that it "was really intense" before adding: "I feel like I learned that that is probably too fast for me."

Bortoleto joins a long list of drivers who have featured on the YouTube series, including George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Ollie Bearman, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Franco Colapinto, Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon and Kimi Antonelli. 

 

At the time of writing, Bortoleto's episode had already reached over 278,000 views. "This was the most serious 'lesson' so far," one fan commented, while another added: "Gabi took the role as driving instructor seriously. Love to see his interaction with Amelia."

"Gabi is giving university professor vibes and I love that, great teacher and brutally honest," someone else posted.

Another commenter wrote: "I like how Gabriel is very honest and not sarcastic at all, in contrast to some of the other drivers who were Amelia's driving instructors. And how mean of Amelia to tell him he was not as good as Ollie! Gabriel was a good teacher."

Bortoleto currently sits 14th in the drivers' standings with 10 points. In comparison, his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg is 18th with two points. 

F1 returns with the Dutch Grand Prix from 21-23 August.

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