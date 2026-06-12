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F1 fans spot awkward broadcast error as MotoGP champion Marc Marquez visits Audi in Barcelona

F1 fans mocked the official broadcast after Marc Marquez was mistakenly labelled as a former MotoGP rider during practice in Barcelona

Lydia Mee
Published:
Marc Marquez visits the Audi F1 Team garage.

Marc Marquez visits the Audi F1 Team garage.

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1's official television feed came under the scrutiny of fans during the first practice session for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix after seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was labelled as a former rider.

The Spanish racer was visiting the paddock as a guest in the Audi garage when the F1 world feed cameras turned to capture the MotoGP legend. While the broadcast returned to Marquez with the correct label, the error immediately drew the attention of fans across social media platforms, given Marquez's current MotoGP campaign as the reigning champion.

"Went back to him and fixed it now. The graphics guy is out the back being flogged," one fan commented on Reddit, while another joked: "He used to be a MotoGP rider, he still is, but he used to be one too."

"Same energy as Colapinto and go penalty," another fan commented, referring to another minor error, which marked a 10-second stop-and-go penalty for Alpine driver Franco Colapinto at the Australian Grand Prix as a 'Colapinto-and-go' penalty.

"The guy just dominated the recent grand prix lmao," someone else posted, while another comment read: "He literally did the double last weekend…"

 

Marquez currently sits fifth in the riders' standings with 108 points. Marco Bezzecchi leads with 180 points and is followed by Jorge Martin in second, Fabio Di Giannantonio in third, and Pedro Acosta in fourth.

Mercedes driver George Russell topped the timesheets in the first practice session ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, and McLaren's Lando Norris went fastest in the second practice session. 

Heading into the race, Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli leads the drivers' championship by 66 points over Lewis Hamilton in second.

The third and final practice session will take place at 12.30pm local time (11.30am UK time) on Saturday 13 June before qualifying at 4pm local time (3pm UK time) later the same day.

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