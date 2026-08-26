Ferrari teases special Michael Schumacher livery for SF-26 at Monza
Ferrari will pay tribute to the German champion with a series of initiatives that honour its 10 years of success with Schumacher from 1996 to 2006
Ferrari is preparing for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza next week, where there is growing anticipation for the debut of the new engine that should significantly reduce the power gap to Mercedes. In the process, the Scuderia hopes to reopen the world championship battle, given that Lewis Hamilton is second (level with George Russell) behind world championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
As well as the updated engine, the Scuderia has another surprise in store for the tifosi gathered at the 97th edition of the Italian GP: a tribute to Michael Schumacher, the seven-time German world champion who remains in the hearts of all Formula 1 fans.
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2004
Foto di: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The Italian round at the Temple of Speed comes 30 years after Schumacher's first win with the red car in 1996 and 20 years after his last victory in 2006. In between, came a decade of success with five world titles and 71 victories, which marked the most glorious period in the history of the Italian team.
The SF-26s of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will therefore have a special livery dedicated to the great champion from Hurth, and the Italian race will be the right stage to acknowledge the role Schumacher earned with extraordinary performances that have since become legendary.
Michael Schumacher, campione del mondo con la Ferrari F1-2000
Foto di: Sutton Images
The German is living in an unknown condition following a dramatic skiing accident in Meribel on 29 December 2013. The former champion is lovingly cared for by his wife Corinna and his family, who will have the chance to discover the Formula 1 world's attachment to one of the greatest figures in the history of racing.
A series of initiatives are being prepared at Monza dedicated to Schumacher and they will be made official only in the coming days. The Italian GP is preparing for a huge crowd not only for the world championship battle pitting the Italian Antonelli against the red national team, but also for this fitting tribute that the Maranello team wants to pay to the German. Keep Fighting Michael...
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