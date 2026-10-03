Ferrari’s Vigna on Vasseur and fake news: “There is only one reality”

The Ferrari CEO reflects on the rash of rumours and the need to distinguish facts from speculation. He recalls reading about alleged tensions with Fred Vasseur while having dinner with him and explains why, in a scenario amplified by social media, it is sometimes necessary to intervene publicly to stop the noise. As for the situation on track, no excuses: “Our rivals have done a better job”.

Benedetto Vigna has a very precise approach when faced with a problem: start with the facts. That is down to his scientific background, but it is also a philosophy that the Ferrari CEO applies to the management of the company. Observe, verify and only then draw conclusions.

It is also the way in which Vigna views what is happening within the Scuderia, which in recent weeks has found itself at the centre of a growing number of rumours. The hottest topic has been the position of Frederic Vasseur, fuelled by results that have fallen short of expectations and speculation about possible alternatives to lead the team. Ferrari has already made its position clear publicly, confirming its confidence in the team principal, and Vigna has broadened the discussion to the current situation at the Scuderia, always at the centre of rumours, interpretations and comments that, these days in Formula 1, travel at ever greater speed, thanks to social media.

To illustrate this, Vigna recounts an episode that he says neatly illustrates the gap that can grow between reality and rumour. Some time ago, he was having dinner with the Scuderia team principal and during the evening came across a piece of content confidently claiming that relations between the two were terrible, to the point that Vigna and Vasseur could not stand each other. The paradox was obvious: Vigna was reading those comments while having dinner with the very person with whom, according to that account, his relationship had supposedly deteriorated. The inevitable reaction was a smile.

It is an example Vigna uses to introduce a subject that matters greatly to him: verifying information. He does not dispute the right to analyse, criticise or express opinions. The problem arises when an opinion or point of view is turned into a fact without having been verified.

“But verify it, check it with your own eyes!” is his invitation. A principle that, according to Vigna, risks becoming increasingly rare these days. A piece of news repeated many times can end up being perceived as true, regardless of its origin. And it is precisely this trend that the Ferrari CEO considers particularly dangerous.

Vigna also cites examples from his own experience, recalling how during his 30-year career he has read interviews which attribute statements to him which he never made and later had to be corrected by the publications involved. The problem, he observes, is that the correction comes after the first version has already been published and those who have read the original story are unlikely to go back and read the corrected version. On social media and blogs, he adds, this mechanism becomes even harder to control.

This is where the discussion inevitably returns to Scuderia Ferrari. Few sports organisations generate the same level of attention, the same volume of rumours. Inevitably, these rumours leak from the paddock to reach those who work for the team and their families, creating a noise that can turn into further pressure and a source of distraction.

That is why, in this case, Maranello chose to go public on Vasseur’s position. The aim was to put an end to the speculation and prevent it from growing. According to Vigna, the clarification achieved its purpose: once the issue had been addressed directly, questions on the subject died down.

However, that still leaves the situation Ferrari has to address on track. Vigna does not duck the issue: the car has to improve because, so far this season, the competition has done a better job. But this is a technical assessment, not a call for another revolution. “The reality is that Fred and the Scuderia are determined and focused on what needs to be done. Do we need to improve the car? Of course! Our rivals have done better. But the laws of physics are immutable, which means it can be done better.”

The message that emerges from the conversation is therefore much simpler than the noise surrounding the Scuderia might suggest. Ferrari wants stability, Vasseur remains at the centre of the project and contrary to the rumours flying around, there is no rift between the team principal and the CEO. Vigna has no doubts: observe, verify, engage with what is actually happening. Because while there can be many interpretations, there is always only one reality.