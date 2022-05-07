Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Miami GP Results

F1 Grand Prix practice results: George Russell fastest in Miami GP on Friday

Mercedes’ George Russell was fastest during Miami Grand Prix practice at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday around the newest track on the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship schedule.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix practice results: George Russell fastest in Miami GP on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest in FP1 but he was a tenth slower than Russell in the faster FP2 as the track rubbered-in.

The day was incident packed, with Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas both hitting the wall and causing red flags, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen suffered a torrid time with reliability.

Read Also:

Miami Grand Prix FP1 results: Leclerc fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 26 1'31.098
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 23 1'31.169 0.071 0.071
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 14 1'31.277 0.179 0.108
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 22 1'31.301 0.203 0.024
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 27 1'31.498 0.400 0.197
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 25 1'31.528 0.430 0.030
7 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 20 1'31.854 0.756 0.326
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 23 1'31.956 0.858 0.102
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 20 1'32.559 1.461 0.603
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 21 1'32.592 1.494 0.033
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 26 1'32.615 1.517 0.023
12 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 31 1'32.884 1.786 0.269
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 23 1'33.020 1.922 0.136
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 24 1'33.024 1.926 0.004
15 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 27 1'33.417 2.319 0.393
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 23 1'33.576 2.478 0.159
17 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 13 1'33.773 2.675 0.197
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 27 1'34.043 2.945 0.270
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 20 1'34.945 3.847 0.902
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 27 1'35.637 4.539 0.692
What happened in Miami GP Free Practice 1?

The brand-new nature of the track was apparent right from the start, as car after car overshot Turn 1 on their first flying laps.

Leclerc was the first to spin there, along with AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, while Leclerc’s teammate Sainz suffered a huge spin at Turn 4. That came after a red flag for Bottas shunting his Alfa Romeo at Turn 7, the Finn losing control at the tricky left hander and severely damaging the rear of his car.

Leclerc ended the session 0.071s faster than the Mercedes of Russell, while Verstappen was third, 0.179s off the pace, despite ending his session early due to overheating.

His teammate Sergio Perez was fourth fastest, ahead of Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Sainz, Alex Albon (Williams) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Miami Grand Prix FP2 results: Russell fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 18 1'29.938
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 21 1'30.044 0.106 0.106
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 19 1'30.150 0.212 0.106
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 18 1'30.179 0.241 0.029
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 20 1'30.372 0.434 0.193
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 20 1'30.535 0.597 0.163
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 20 1'30.547 0.609 0.012
8 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 24 1'30.860 0.922 0.313
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 20 1'30.861 0.923 0.001
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 19 1'30.921 0.983 0.060
11 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 9 1'30.964 1.026 0.043
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 23 1'31.208 1.270 0.244
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 23 1'31.260 1.322 0.052
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 23 1'31.393 1.455 0.133
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 21 1'31.587 1.649 0.194
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 23 1'31.631 1.693 0.044
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 21 1'31.710 1.772 0.079
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 14 1'32.913 2.975 1.203
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 0
What happened in Miami GP Free Practice 2?

There was more high drama in FP2, as Sainz went fastest early on and then put his Ferrari in the wall at Turn 14, swiping off the left-front corner and causing the second red flag of the day.

Soon after the restart, Verstappen suffered an issue that caused his Red Bull’s rear brake to catch fire, and he was almost rear-ended by Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin as he also struggled to steer the car back to the pits.

Verstappen failed to record a laptime, and was done for the day, as was Bottas – whose Alfa was stranded while its rear end was being rebuilt.

Another brief red flag was required later on for Nicholas Latifi, whose Williams ground to a halt after he reported something “felt weird”.

In between the chaos, Russell went fastest on the soft tyre – a tenth clear of Leclerc, with Perez – who suffered a wild spin at Turn 12 but continued – in third.

Hamilton was fourth, a tenth further back, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Gasly.

