Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc stays on top in FP2 despite hitting wall Next / Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian GP on Friday

Charles Leclerc was fastest during Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice in Jeddah on Friday, the second round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, but ended his day by hitting the wall.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian GP on Friday

Bahrain GP winner Leclerc was fastest in FP1 and under the floodlights in FP2, but he hit the wall at Turn 4 in the latter and was forced to limp back to the pits, ruining his long run.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was second fastest on the day, ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

The big talking point of the day was off the track, however, following the missile attack at the nearby Aramco oil facility.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP1 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 17 1'30.772 244.859
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 24 1'30.888 0.116 0.116 244.547
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 22 1'31.084 0.312 0.196 244.020
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 14 1'31.139 0.367 0.055 243.873
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 28 1'31.317 0.545 0.178 243.398
6 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 26 1'31.505 0.733 0.188 242.898
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 25 1'31.563 0.791 0.058 242.744
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 26 1'32.026 1.254 0.463 241.523
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 20 1'32.364 1.592 0.338 240.639
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 23 1'32.381 1.609 0.017 240.594
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 24 1'32.506 1.734 0.125 240.269
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 23 1'32.582 1.810 0.076 240.072
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 24 1'32.594 1.822 0.012 240.041
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 26 1'32.608 1.836 0.014 240.005
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 19 1'32.839 2.067 0.231 239.408
16 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 23 1'33.034 2.262 0.195 238.906
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 25 1'33.087 2.315 0.053 238.770
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 26 1'33.529 2.757 0.442 237.641
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 22 1'34.429 3.657 0.900 235.376
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 2
View full results

What happened in Saudi Arabian GP Free Practice 1?

First practice took place in daytime, meaning it was not fully representative of either qualifying or the race, both of which will occur in cooler conditions in the evening.

Verstappen set the early pace on, working down to 1m30.888s on the hard tyres, eight tenths faster than Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri.

A red flag was required after 18 minutes when the 50-metre board on the approach to Turn 1 worked loose and fell on to the track. It was run over by a series of cars, led by Lando Norris’s McLaren, scattering its remains.

Teams re-emerged on soft rubber, and Leclerc suffered a big slide exiting Turn 14 on his first run, while Verstappen caught traffic on his opener – both bailing out of their laps.

Leclerc then ran again on hards, getting within six tenths of Verstappen’s fastest time. Gasly went P2 on softs, despite brushing the wall, and Verstappen had a big snap of oversteer at Turn 10 that led to a wild moment.

Leclerc improved to 0.304s off Verstappen on softs, and then eclipsed the world champion with a lap of 1m30.772s towards the end, which proved the quickest lap of the session.

Verstappen’s hard-tyred lap was good for P2, 0.116s slower, with Valtteri Bottas in third for Alfa Romeo, just ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Gasly and Tsunoda were next up, ahead of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes, who reported he clipped the wall at Turn 1) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

Bahrain hero Kevin Magnussen lost the entire session with a hydraulic problem on his out-lap that required a replacement radiator on his Haas.

Read Also:

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 15 1'30.074 246.757
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 23 1'30.214 0.140 0.140 246.374
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 12 1'30.320 0.246 0.106 246.085
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 24 1'30.360 0.286 0.040 245.976
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 24 1'30.513 0.439 0.153 245.560
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 29 1'30.664 0.590 0.151 245.151
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 26 1'30.735 0.661 0.071 244.959
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 26 1'30.760 0.686 0.025 244.892
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 14 1'30.832 0.758 0.072 244.697
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 26 1'30.886 0.812 0.054 244.552
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 27 1'30.944 0.870 0.058 244.396
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 29 1'30.963 0.889 0.019 244.345
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 27 1'31.169 1.095 0.206 243.793
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 28 1'31.372 1.298 0.203 243.251
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 23 1'31.527 1.453 0.155 242.839
16 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 30 1'31.615 1.541 0.088 242.606
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 27 1'31.615 1.541 0.000 242.606
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 26 1'31.814 1.740 0.199 242.080
19 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 29 1'31.866 1.792 0.052 241.943
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 13 1'32.344 2.270 0.478 240.691
View full results

What happened in Saudi Arabian GP Free Practice 2?

FP2 was delayed by 15 minutes following a meeting between the FIA, teams and drivers to discuss the missile attack at the nearby Aramco oil facility.

From the belated start under the floodlights, Leclerc set the benchmark at 1m30.216s on medium tyres – already faster than his FP1 time. Sainz was second, 0.104s in arrears, followed by Verstappen, who was 0.335s down.

Verstappen then leapt to the top on 1m30.214s, just 0.002 faster than Leclerc. Perez rose to fourth, 0.146s down on his teammate.

Teams then switched to soft-tyred runs, Leclerc retaking P1 with 1m30.074s – getting traffic late in the lap but benefiting from a big tow from Ocon at the end. Neither Verstappen, Sainz nor Perez improved on softs.

On their long runs, Sainz glanced the wall at Turn 13 and then Leclerc clipped it at Turn 4, damaging his left-front steering arm and ending his day prematurely.

Behind Perez in fourth, Hamilton led teammate George Russell, Norris, Ocon, Bottas and Tsunoda.

Magnussen hit further problems and stopped out on track, ending the day at the bottom of the timesheets.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc stays on top in FP2 despite hitting wall
Previous article

Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc stays on top in FP2 despite hitting wall
Next article

Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe

Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design Miami GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida could be demolished
General

Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida could be demolished

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.