Previous / Verstappen to face F1 stewards over Brazil parc ferme incident Next / Brazilian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil

By:

Lewis Hamilton will start Saturday’s Brazilian Grand Prix sprint event on pole position after qualifying at Interlagos on Friday for the 19th round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.

Hamilton will start the sprint qualifying stanza ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

The result of Saturday’s sprint race sets the grid for Sunday’s main event. The winner of the sprint will be awarded with the event’s pole position accolade. Hamilton will take a 5-place grid penalty in Sunday's Grand Prix following an engine change.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'07.934 228.345
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'08.372 0.438 226.882
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'08.469 0.535 226.560
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'08.483 0.549 226.514
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'08.777 0.843 225.546
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'08.826 0.892 225.385
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'08.960 1.026 224.947
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'08.980 1.046 224.882
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'09.039 1.105 224.690
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'09.113 1.179 224.449
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'09.189 1.255 224.203
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'09.399 1.465 223.524
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'09.483 1.549 223.254
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'09.503 1.569 223.190
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'10.227 2.293 220.889
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'09.663 1.729 222.677
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'09.897 1.963 221.932
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'09.953 2.019 221.754
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'10.329 2.395 220.569
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'10.589 2.655 219.756
What happened in Q1?

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set the benchmark at 1m10.487, which was quickly beaten by AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly on 1m10.062s.

Verstappen unleashed a lap of 1m09.329s to go fastest, two tenths clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris, before Hamilton reset the bar at 1m08.824s. That was half a second clear of Verstappen, with Bottas jumping to third, just 0.05s off Verstappen.

Gasly then pipped Bottas, while Sainz went to P2, 0.222s off Hamilton’s best. Hamilton trimmed his time down to 1m08.733s with 5 minutes remaining, while Bottas improved to P2 as the chequered flag flew, albeit three tenths down, ahead of the Ferraris and Red Bulls.

Falling at the first hurdle were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), the Williamses of Nicholas Latifi and George Russell (Latifi beating Russell in qualifying for the first time) and the Haas cars of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Brazilian Grand Prix Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 9 1'08.733 225.690
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 9 1'09.040 0.307 0.307 224.687
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 7 1'09.046 0.313 0.006 224.667
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 10 1'09.155 0.422 0.109 224.313
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 10 1'09.172 0.439 0.017 224.258
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 5 1'09.329 0.596 0.157 223.750
7 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 9 1'09.342 0.609 0.013 223.708
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'09.347 0.614 0.005 223.692
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 3 1'09.350 0.617 0.003 223.682
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 10 1'09.365 0.632 0.015 223.634
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 10 1'09.374 0.641 0.009 223.605
12 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 7 1'09.391 0.658 0.017 223.550
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 8 1'09.430 0.697 0.039 223.425
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 9 1'09.451 0.718 0.021 223.357
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 9 1'09.598 0.865 0.147 222.885
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 9 1'09.663 0.930 0.065 222.677
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 9 1'09.897 1.164 0.234 221.932
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 10 1'09.953 1.220 0.056 221.754
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 11 1'10.329 1.596 0.376 220.569
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 10 1'10.589 1.856 0.260 219.756
What happened in Q2?

Hamilton set the initial pace at 1m08.659s but lost his time due to exceeding track limits, as Verstappen went quicker anyway on 1m08.567s. On his second lap on the same tyres, Hamilton went faster still with 1m08.386s, beating Verstappen by 0.181s.

On the final run, Hamilton improved his P1 time again to 1m08.068s, ahead of Bottas on 1m08.426s – three tenths down once again. Verstappen stayed third, 0.431s off the pace, but ahead of Leclerc, Gasly and Perez.

Knocked out at this point were Esteban Ocon (Alpine, just 0.052s off teammate Fernando Alonso), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and the Alfa Romeos of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Brazilian Grand Prix Grand Prix Q2 results: Hamilton fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 8 1'08.068 227.895
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 8 1'08.426 0.358 0.358 226.703
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 1'08.499 0.431 0.073 226.461
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 6 1'08.859 0.791 0.360 225.277
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'08.903 0.835 0.044 225.133
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 6 1'08.973 0.905 0.070 224.905
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'09.030 0.962 0.057 224.719
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 6 1'09.031 0.963 0.001 224.716
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 6 1'09.093 1.025 0.062 224.514
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6 1'09.137 1.069 0.044 224.371
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 6 1'09.189 1.121 0.052 224.203
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 6 1'09.399 1.331 0.210 223.524
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 6 1'09.483 1.415 0.084 223.254
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 6 1'09.503 1.435 0.020 223.190
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 5 1'10.227 2.159 0.724 220.889
What happened in Q3?

On the first run, Hamilton set the pace at 1m08.107s, to which Verstappen responded with a 1m08.372s for P2, 0.265s slower, and complained his front tyres were overheating from Turn 8. Bottas was his usual three tenths down on Hamilton, in P3 ahead of Perez, Gasly and Sainz.

On the final run, Verstappen didn’t improve but Hamilton did – Lewis setting a 1m07.934s for the fastest time of the day, 0.438s up on his title rival. Bottas failed to beat Verstappen for a spot on the front row, and was over half a second slower than Hamilton, with Perez taking fourth, just 0.014s off the second Mercedes.

Gasly will start the sprint in fifth, ahead of Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Alonso.

Brazilian Grand Prix Q3 results: Hamilton takes sprint pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'07.934 228.345
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 1'08.372 0.438 0.438 226.882
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'08.469 0.535 0.097 226.560
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 6 1'08.483 0.549 0.014 226.514
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'08.777 0.843 0.294 225.546
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 6 1'08.826 0.892 0.049 225.385
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 6 1'08.960 1.026 0.134 224.947
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'08.980 1.046 0.020 224.882
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 6 1'09.039 1.105 0.059 224.690
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6 1'09.113 1.179 0.074 224.449
Related video

 

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
12 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
