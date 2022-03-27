Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole

Red Bull's Sergio Perez took his first ever Formula 1 pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, the second round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:

Perez will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

The shock result of the day was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton failing to get out of Q1 for Mercedes and he will start 16th, while Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen could only manage fourth.

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'28.200 252.000
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'28.225 0.025 251.928
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
1'28.402 0.202 251.424
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'28.461 0.261 251.256
5 France Esteban Ocon
1'29.068 0.868 249.544
6 United Kingdom George Russell
1'29.104 0.904 249.443
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'29.147 0.947 249.323
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'29.183 0.983 249.222
9 France Pierre Gasly
1'29.254 1.054 249.024
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'29.588 1.388 248.095
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'29.651 1.451 247.921
12 China Zhou Guanyu
1'29.819 1.619 247.457
13 Canada Lance Stroll
1'31.009 2.809 244.222
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'29.773 1.573 247.584
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'30.343 2.143 246.022
16 Thailand Alex Albon
1'30.492 2.292 245.617
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
1'30.543 2.343 245.478
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'31.817 3.617 242.072
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
1'29.920 1.720 247.179
What happened in Saudi Grand Prix Q1?

Q1 was halted after just eight minutes when Nicholas Latifi crashed heavily at Turn 13 when he lost control of the rear of his Williams.

Verstappen headed the times soon after the resumption, producing a lap of 1m29.389s, but that was quickly topped by Leclerc 1m29.039s and then Sainz on 1m28.855s. Verstappen then split the Ferraris with a 1m28.928s on a second push lap.

Focus quickly turned to Hamilton’s struggle to get through to Q2 as he languished in P17, 1.68s off the pace as the chequered flag flew. He briefly went P15 with his last-ditch effort of 1m30.343s, but Lance Stroll – with new tyres on his Aston Martin – knocked him out by 0.087s.

Falling at the first hurdle along with Hamilton were Alex Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (again subbing for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin), Latifi (Williams) and Yuki Tsunoda, who didn’t complete a lap when his AlphaTauri suffered a fuel related issue on his out lap.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 6 1'28.855 250.142
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 7 1'28.928 0.073 0.073 249.937
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 6 1'29.039 0.184 0.111 249.625
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 9 1'29.680 0.825 0.641 247.841
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 7 1'29.683 0.828 0.003 247.832
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 7 1'29.705 0.850 0.022 247.772
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 9 1'29.831 0.976 0.126 247.424
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 7 1'29.891 1.036 0.060 247.259
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 9 1'29.957 1.102 0.066 247.078
10 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 11 1'29.978 1.123 0.021 247.020
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 7 1'29.978 1.123 0.000 247.020
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 9 1'30.009 1.154 0.031 246.935
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 7 1'30.093 1.238 0.084 246.705
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 8 1'30.167 1.312 0.074 246.502
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 9 1'30.256 1.401 0.089 246.259
16 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 11 1'30.343 1.488 0.087 246.022
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 9 1'30.492 1.637 0.149 245.617
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 10 1'30.543 1.688 0.051 245.478
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 4 1'31.817 2.962 1.274 242.072
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 2
What happened in Saudi Grand Prix Q2?

Leclerc set the early bar at 1m28.883s, 0.041s faster than Perez, who in turn was 0.021s quicker than Verstappen.

With five minutes to go, Mick Schumacher spun his Haas after bouncing off the kerb at the exit of the 150mph Turn 10, smashing into the wall on the left at Turn 11 and sliding down the track past Turn 12, causing the second red flag of the day.

Medics took their time with the extraction process before he was taken to the medical centre, while the car recovery process was hampered when the rear end snapped off the chassis and covered the track with oil. Schumacher was then flown to hospital for checks but escaped serious injury.

After a delay of almost an hour, the session resumed with Sainz going P1 with 1m28.686s, 0.094s faster than Leclerc.

Knocked out at this point were the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Schumacher and Stroll.

UPDATE: After qualifying, Ricciardo was handed a three-place grid penalty from impeding Ocon.

Saudi Grand Prix Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 15 1'28.686 250.619
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 14 1'28.780 0.094 0.094 250.353
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 13 1'28.924 0.238 0.144 249.948
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 14 1'28.945 0.259 0.021 249.889
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 14 1'29.295 0.609 0.350 248.909
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 15 1'29.404 0.718 0.109 248.606
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 15 1'29.418 0.732 0.014 248.567
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 18 1'29.546 0.860 0.128 248.212
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 14 1'29.584 0.898 0.038 248.106
10 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 16 1'29.618 0.932 0.034 248.012
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 16 1'29.651 0.965 0.033 247.921
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 17 1'29.773 1.087 0.122 247.584
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 17 1'29.819 1.133 0.046 247.457
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 13 1'29.920 1.234 0.101 247.179
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 15 1'31.009 2.323 1.089 244.222
What happened in Saudi Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Sainz set the bar at 1m28.402s, 0.044s faster than Leclerc. Perez was third, ahead of the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, and a tardy lap from Verstappen, who complained of “zero grip from this tyre”.

As the final runs began, George Russell (Mercedes) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) jumped up to fifth and sixth respectively.

Leclerc then briefly grabbed P1 with 1m28.225s, but Perez wrested pole away with 1m28.200s ahead of the Ferraris.

Verstappen could only manage fourth, 0.261s off the pace, ahead of Ocon, Russell, Alonso, Bottas, Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 20 1'28.200 252.000
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 22 1'28.225 0.025 0.025 251.928
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 23 1'28.402 0.202 0.177 251.424
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 22 1'28.461 0.261 0.059 251.256
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 19 1'29.068 0.868 0.607 249.544
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 21 1'29.104 0.904 0.036 249.443
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 20 1'29.147 0.947 0.043 249.323
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 22 1'29.183 0.983 0.036 249.222
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 22 1'29.254 1.054 0.071 249.024
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 24 1'29.588 1.388 0.334 248.095
