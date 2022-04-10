F1 Grand Prix race results: Ferrari's Leclerc wins Australian GP

Leclerc dominated the race, apart from a sketchy moment after making a poor restart from a safety car period when Verstappen almost got alongside him.

Verstappen was on course for second place when his car failed with 18 laps to go. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez finished second, ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

2022 Australian Grand Prix race results

How the Australian Grand Prix unfolded

Leclerc held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading ahead of Verstappen, a fast-starting Hamilton, Perez (who got boxed-in on the outside of Turn 1), Russell (Mercedes) and Lando Norris, whose McLaren got dive-bombed at the first corner.

The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz started on the hard tyre and struggled badly off the start line, dropping to 14th on the opening lap. He then spun and beached the car at Turn 10 on the second tour, bringing out the safety car.

After the restart, Perez passed Hamilton for third position using DRS on the approach to Turn 3 on Lap 10.

Verstappen complained of tyre issues as early as Lap 12, as Leclerc pulled out his lead to over 4s. Verstappen also encountered some sensor issues with his car and dropped over 8s behind by Lap 19 when he pitted for hard tyres.

As Verstappen rejoined, Fernando Alonso’s Alpine – which started on hards – passed Pierre Gasly’s for eighth AlphaTauri at Turn 3. Perez was now struggling for grip, and had Hamilton all over him, pitting on Lap 21.

Leclerc pitted on Lap 22, as did Hamilton, as the medium starters all switched to hards. Hamilton overcut Perez, but the Mexican soon repassed him around the outside on the approach to Turn 9.

A second safety car was required for Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin stopping on track after he spun into the wall exiting Turn 4, with Russell taking advantage to make his pitstop under yellow and vaulting up to third, ahead of Alonso, who was yet to stop, Perez and Hamilton.

Leclerc made a poor restart and Verstappen attacked him hard, but Ferrari’s championship leader just clung on to his lead and then pulled away once more.

Perez passed Alonso for fourth on Lap 30 and Hamilton did likewise a lap later. Perez then overtook Russell for third at Turn 11 on Lap 37, which became second two laps later when Verstappen was told to stop his car due to a technical failure. As marshals dealt with his car, a virtual safety car was called – with Alonso and Magnussen both pitting from the top 10.

Leclerc now held a 12s lead over Perez, ahead of Russell and Hamilton, Norris and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren). The Ferrari man busied himself with ensuring fastest lap before scoring his second victory of the season, which extended his championship lead.

Perez suffered a late grassy off on his way to the runner-up spot and finished over 20s behind.

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix fastest laps

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix pitstops