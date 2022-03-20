Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years Next / The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

F1 Grand Prix race results: Leclerc wins wild Bahrain GP

Charles Leclerc won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, the opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, leading Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari 1-2.

Charles Bradley
By:

Leclerc held off a stern challenge from Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen, who swapped the lead in the middle phase of the race. But Verstappen was forced out with a loss of power in the closing stages, handing Ferrari its 1-2 finish.

Red Bull’s day turned to disaster when Sergio Perez lost third place on the final lap when his engine cut out, handing Lewis Hamilton the final spot on the podium.

Read Also:

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Points
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
57 1:37'33.584 26
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
57 1:37'39.182 5.598 5.598 18
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
57 1:37'43.259 9.675 4.077 15
4 United Kingdom George Russell
57 1:37'44.795 11.211 1.536 12
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
57 1:37'48.338 14.754 3.543 10
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
57 1:37'49.703 16.119 1.365 8
7 France Esteban Ocon
57 1:37'53.007 19.423 3.304 6
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
57 1:37'53.970 20.386 0.963 4
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
57 1:37'55.974 22.390 2.004 2
10 China Zhou Guanyu
57 1:37'56.648 23.064 0.674 1
11 Germany Mick Schumacher
57 1:38'06.158 32.574 9.510
12 Canada Lance Stroll
57 1:38'19.457 45.873 13.299
13 Thailand Alex Albon
57 1:38'27.516 53.932 8.059
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
57 1:38'28.559 54.975 1.043
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
57 1:38'29.919 56.335 1.360
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
57 1:38'35.379 1'01.795 5.460
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
57 1:38'37.413 1'03.829 2.034
18 Mexico Sergio Perez
56 1:36'05.525 1 Lap 1 Lap
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen
54 1:33'17.696 3 Laps 2 Laps
France Pierre Gasly
44 1:13'54.365 13 Laps 10 Laps
View full results

How the Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded

From pole position Leclerc (on brand-new soft tyres) led Verstappen (on scrubbed softs). Sainz held third as Hamilton jumped up to fourth, passing Perez – who made a poor exit from Turn 1 – with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas also passing the second Red Bull soon after.

MercedesGeorge Russell rose to seventh from ninth on the opening lap, running ahead of Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and the Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, the latter tagging Mick Schumacher’s Haas into a spin at Turn 5. Ocon was penalized 5s for the clash.

Perez repassed Magnussen on Lap 3 at Turn 4, after Magnussen overshot Turn 1. Magnussen made a second error at Turn 1 and allowed Russell up to sixth.

Leclerc led Verstappen by 2.8s on Lap 10, the Red Bull man being told to drop back to cool his brakes. Behind them, Perez DRS-ed past Hamilton into Turn 4 on Lap 10 to take fourth.

Hamilton triggered the pit sequence, stopping for hard tyres on Lap 12. “No grip on this tyre,” he rued as he struggled for initial tyre temperature.

Verstappen, Sainz and Magnussen stopped on Lap 15 for another set of softs, while Gasly, Alonso and Ocon opted for mediums. Leclerc pitted a lap later for softs, along with Perez and Russell who took mediums, while Russell mirrored Hamilton and took mediums.

Verstappen was now right on Leclerc’s tail and went on the attack – taking the lead at Turn 1 on Lap 17 but Leclerc grabbed it back at Turn 4. They repeated those overtakes on the following tour, but on Lap 19 Verstappen had a huge lockup as he passed Leclerc at Turn 1 and Max then slipped out of DRS range while being warned about his brake temperatures again.

Read Also:

Hamilton ditched his hard tyres for mediums on Lap 28, with Verstappen also going for mediums on Lap 32 and Leclerc covering him a lap later. Leclerc rejoined with just enough breathing space over Verstappen this time, who blamed the team for telling him to take it easy on the out-lap.

Sainz ran longer and led for a few laps, pitting on Lap 34 as did Perez – who went for softs on his alternate strategy to those ahead.

The Red Bulls then triggered a sequence of third pitstops, with Sainz stopping to cover Perez as Leclerc stayed out – now leading by 25s. Verstappen complained of steering issues after he rejoined but his team reassured him it wouldn’t lead to a retirement.

Gasly’s AlphaTauri caught fire causing a safety car on Lap 46. Leclerc pitted, taking softs like all of those behind him.

The restart heralded a charge to the finish, with Leclerc leading Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton and Russell. Sainz challenged Verstappen as Leclerc jumped clear, while Perez held off an attack from Hamilton.

Verstappen then hit power issues, allowing Sainz to outdrag him into Turn 11 on Lap 54 before coasting into the pits. Perez also hit power issues, allowing Hamilton right on to his tail.

Perez spun at Turn 1 at the start of the final lap as his engine cut out, promoting Hamilton to third from Russell.

Read Also:

Magnussen finished fifth, ahead of Valtteri Bottas (who recovered after a poor start in his Alfa Romeo), Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Alonso and a point on his debut for Alfa’s Guanyu Zhou.

Read Also:

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 51 1'34.570 206.018
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 51 1'35.440 0.870 0.870 204.140
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 52 1'35.740 1.170 0.300 203.501
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 52 1'36.089 1.519 0.349 202.762
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 53 1'36.228 1.658 0.139 202.469
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 56 1'36.302 1.732 0.074 202.313
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 53 1'36.599 2.029 0.297 201.691
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 53 1'36.623 2.053 0.024 201.641
9 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 39 1'36.685 2.115 0.062 201.512
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 44 1'36.733 2.163 0.048 201.412
11 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 37 1'36.956 2.386 0.223 200.948
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 51 1'36.988 2.418 0.032 200.882
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 53 1'37.104 2.534 0.116 200.642
14 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 53 1'37.110 2.540 0.006 200.630
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 49 1'37.146 2.576 0.036 200.555
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 50 1'37.261 2.691 0.115 200.318
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 34 1'37.324 2.754 0.063 200.189
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 50 1'37.355 2.785 0.031 200.125
19 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 49 1'38.201 3.631 0.846 198.401
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 51 1'38.251 3.681 0.050 198.300
View full results

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari S 15 S 19 M 15 S 14
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari S 17 S 19 M 11 S 16
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes S 13 H 17 M 17 S 16
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes S 18 H 19 M 12 S 14
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas S 14 S 23 M 12 S 14
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo S 17 M 22 M 9 S 14
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine S 14 M 16 H 13 S 17
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri S 15 M 14 S 15 S 16
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine S 14 M 14 H 17 S 15
10 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo S 15 M 22 M 8 S 15
11 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas S 12 M 23 S 24
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin S 18 S 20 M 7 S 12
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams S 13 M 22 M 13 S 14
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren M 17 S 16 H 11 S 13
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren M 24 H 17 S 4 S 15
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams S 14 S 18 M 13 S 15
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin S 19 S 18 M 7 S 13
18 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull S 18 M 18 S 13 S 16
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull S 17 S 16 M 13 S 14
France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri S 17 M 18 H 12
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years
Previous article

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years
Next article

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design Miami GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida could be demolished
General

Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida could be demolished

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.