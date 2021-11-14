Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner Next / Wolff: "Diplomacy has ended" after F1 decisions against Mercedes
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP

By:

Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos in Sao Paulo on Sunday, storming through the field from 10th and passing title rival Max Verstappen for the lead with 12 laps to go.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP

Red Bull’s Verstappen passed the Mercedes of polesitter Valtteri Bottas at the first corner to lead, as Hamilton rose through the field from 10th on the grid.

After two attempts to pass Verstappen at Turn 4, including one time when Verstappen braked so late that he ran both cars off the track, Hamilton made the move stick at his third attempt to score a famous victory for Mercedes on a troubled weekend when he was disqualified after qualifying.

Read Also:

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
71 1:32'22.851 25
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
71 1:32'33.347 10.496 18
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
71 1:32'36.427 3.080 15
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
71 1:33'02.791 26.364 13
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
71 1:33'12.368 9.577 10
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
71 1:33'14.671 2.303 8
7 France Pierre Gasly
70 1:32'27.043 1 Lap 6
8 France Esteban Ocon
70 1:32'43.369 16.326 4
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
70 1:32'43.860 0.491 2
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
70 1:32'46.857 2.997 1
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
70 1:32'48.145 1.288
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
70 1:32'53.939 5.794
13 United Kingdom George Russell
70 1:33'20.939 27.000
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
70 1:33'23.413 2.474
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
70 1:33'27.652 4.239
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
70 1:33'31.663 4.011
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
69 1:32'58.069 1 Lap
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
69 1:33'35.425 37.356
Australia Daniel Ricciardo
49 1:06'27.514 20 Laps
Canada Lance Stroll
47 1:04'21.731 2 Laps
View full results

How the Brazilian Grand Prix unfolded

From pole position Bottas led Verstappen on the charge to Turn 1, where Max dived down the inside to grab the lead as he eased Valtteri on to the dirt on the exit. Bottas then ran wide at Turn 4, allowing Perez up to second place.

Behind them, McLaren’s Lando Norris clashed wheels with a slow-starting Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) on the run to the first corner and sustained a left-rear puncture.

After his five-place grid penalty for an engine change, Hamilton vaulted up from 10th to seventh on the opening lap. He then passed Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin for sixth at the start of Lap 2, and Sainz there a lap later. By Lap 5, Hamilton was up to third after he passed the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Bottas then let him past immediately.

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) clashed with Lance Stroll's Aston Martin at Turn 1 and required a new front wing, causing a safety car on Lap 6. The race resumed at the start of Lap 10 in the order Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Bottas, Leclerc and Sainz.

Mick Schumacher’s Haas clashed with Alfa’s Kimi Raikkonen, costing him his front wing and causing a virtual safety car. After debris was cleared, the racing resumed once more on Lap 14 with Verstappen holding a 1.5s lead over Perez, who had Hamilton right behind him.

Hamilton got DRS for the first time on Lap 17 and swept past Perez around the outside of Turn 1 a lap later but Perez repassed him, with DRS of his own, on the run to Turn 4.

Hamilton overtook Perez earlier on the next lap, which helped him make the move stick. He was 3.9s in arrears of Verstappen at this point.

Hamilton pitted early on Lap 27, so Verstappen covered him a lap later. Hamilton had to pass Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren but closed to within 1.6s of Verstappen due to the undercut and set a sequence of fastest laps. Perez also pitted, allowing Bottas to lead.

Hamilton was on the verge of getting into Verstappen’s DRS range as the race went under virtual safety car again, due to Stroll losing part of his bargeboard on the start/finish straight, which allowed Bottas to get a cheap pitstop, moving him ahead of Perez.

Verstappen opted to stop again for more hard tyres on Lap 41, but got stuck behind a Williams as he left the pits. Bottas pitted a lap later from third, with Perez responding to that on the next tour.

Hamilton led Verstappen by 18s and pitted again on Lap 44, handing the lead back to Verstappen with a 2.7s gap between them, but with hard tyres that were three laps fresher.

Hamilton then pushed hard, setting fastest lap and cruising up to the rear wing of Verstappen. He got DRS on Lap 48 and tried to pass at Turn 4 but Verstappen braked incredibly late and forced them both wide and off the track, both cars clipping the grass as they rejoined. “That’s crazy,” said Lewis.

Read Also:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Hamilton regrouped for a couple of laps, then attacked again as the stewards reported no investigation was necessary. On Lap 58 Hamilton got another run into Turn 4, but wasn’t able to nose ahead this time.

A lap later, at the third attempt, Hamilton swept past him on the straight into Turn 4 and Verstappen could hold him off no longer. Verstappen was then shown a black and white flag for earlier weaving to try and break the tow.

Hamilton pulled away to win by 10.4s, with Verstappen taking an easy second ahead of Bottas and Perez. Red Bull pitted Perez on the last lap in a successful attempt to wrest fastest lap and the bonus point from Hamilton.

Leclerc and Sainz scored more solid points to maintain Ferrari’s advantage over McLaren in the constructors’ race, as Norris could only finish 10th and Ricciardo was forced out with a power unit issue.

The other points scorers were Gasly and the Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Read Also:

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 71 1'11.010 218.453
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 46 1'11.982 0.972 0.972 215.503
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 47 1'12.486 1.476 0.504 214.005
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 49 1'12.526 1.516 0.040 213.887
5 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 54 1'12.621 1.611 0.095 213.607
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 63 1'12.710 1.700 0.089 213.346
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 61 1'12.822 1.812 0.112 213.018
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 53 1'13.227 2.217 0.405 211.839
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 69 1'13.634 2.624 0.407 210.668
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 53 1'13.761 2.751 0.127 210.306
11 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 66 1'13.793 2.783 0.032 210.215
12 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 37 1'13.922 2.912 0.129 209.848
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 62 1'14.204 3.194 0.282 209.050
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 44 1'14.227 3.217 0.023 208.985
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 45 1'14.355 3.345 0.128 208.626
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 48 1'14.430 3.420 0.075 208.415
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 40 1'14.443 3.433 0.013 208.379
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 57 1'14.616 3.606 0.173 207.896
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 36 1'14.954 3.944 0.338 206.958
20 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 25 1'15.344 4.334 0.390 205.887
View full results

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix tyre history

(#1 and #2 triggered as cars drove through the pits during safety car period)

Cla Driver 1 2 3 4 5 6
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
M 7 M 8 M 26 H 17 H 28
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
M 7 M 8 M 27 H 13 H 31
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
M 7 M 8 M 30 H 11 H 30
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
M 7 M 8 M 28 H 14 H 27 S 5
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
M 7 M 8 M 27 M 25 H 19
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
M 7 M 8 M 26 M 27 H 18
7 France Pierre Gasly
M 7 M 8 M 25 H 26 H 19
8 France Esteban Ocon
M 7 M 8 M 30 H 40
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
M 7 M 8 M 34 H 36
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
M 1 H 5 H 6 H 7 H 36 H 69
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
M 9 M 10 M 30 H 29 M 17
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
M 7 M 8 M 28 H 24 M 18
13 United Kingdom George Russell
M 6 H 1 H 2 H 35 H 29
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
M 7 M 8 M 29 H 13 M 28
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
S 4 H 2 H 3 H 4 H 35 H 31
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
M 7 M 8 M 13 H 26 H 31
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
M 7 M 8 M 34 H 35
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
M 7 M 8 M 11 H 18 M 32 M 8
Australia Daniel Ricciardo
M 7 M 8 M 30 H 19
Canada Lance Stroll
M 9 M 10 M 24 H 27
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner
Previous article

Verstappen's Turn 4 defence was "fair", says Horner
Next article

Wolff: "Diplomacy has ended" after F1 decisions against Mercedes

Wolff: "Diplomacy has ended" after F1 decisions against Mercedes
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Corvette’s Taylor slams “clueless” driving in “nightmare” Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
IMSA

Corvette’s Taylor slams “clueless” driving in “nightmare” Petit Le Mans

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Phoenix II Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Latest news

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

FIA did not look at Verstappen onboard before ruling out investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA did not look at Verstappen onboard before ruling out investigation

Wolff: "Diplomacy has ended" after F1 decisions against Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Diplomacy has ended" after F1 decisions against Mercedes

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
5m
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
20 h
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.