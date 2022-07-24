Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins French GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard on Sunday, after his title rival Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari from the lead of the race.

Charles Bradley
By:
Verstappen cruised to victory after Leclerc crashed out at the double-apexed Le Beausset corner, and he finished over 10-seconds clear of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton – starting his 300th grand prix – and George Russell.

Read Also:

2022 French Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 53 1:30'02.112 25
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 53 1:30'12.699 10.587 18
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 53 1:30'18.607 5.908 15
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 53 1:30'19.422 0.815 12
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 53 1:30'30.984 11.562 11
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 53 1:30'44.991 14.007 8
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 53 1:30'54.138 9.147 6
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 53 1:30'59.071 4.933 4
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 53 1:31'02.484 3.413 2
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 53 1:31'04.661 2.177 1
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 53 1:31'06.606 1.945
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 53 1:31'07.560 0.954
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 53 1:31'10.677 3.117
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 53 1:31'18.778 8.101
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 53 1:31'22.506 3.728
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 47 1:21'56.065 6 Laps
Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 40 1:09'55.378 7 Laps
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 37 1:04'07.218 3 Laps
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 17 28'04.942 20 Laps
Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 17 29'34.727 1'29.785
How the French Grand Prix unfolded

Leclerc held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Verstappen, Hamilton, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and a fast-starting Fernando Alonso (Alpine). The latter’s teammate Esteban Ocon bumped Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri into a spin at the North Chicane on the opening lap, for which he got a 5s time penalty.

Verstappen got into Leclerc’s DRS range by the start of Lap 4 and hounded him for the lead from Lap 6. After getting close but being unable to get past at Le Beausset, Verstappen stopped attacking and reverted to stalking his title rival.

Verstappen blinked first and pitted at the end of Lap 16 but Leclerc didn’t respond and stayed out. That became immaterial when he lost control of the rear of his car, spun and crashed into the tyrewall two laps later at Le Beausset, causing a safety car.

Read Also:

Verstappen picked up the lead, ahead of Hamilton, Perez, Russell and Alonso – who all pitted under the safety car. From his back-of-the-grid start, Sainz was quickly up to sixth after the restart, this despite a woefully-slow pitstop and being released into the path of a Williams – for which he received a 5s time penalty.

Sainz passed Russell for fourth around the outside of Signes on Lap 31, while Hamilton ran wide at Turn 2 and was now over 6s behind Verstappen, who was cruising out front.

Sainz passed Perez for third with a great lunge at the final corner, just as Ferrari told him to pit. Perez then came under attack from Russell, the pair clashing at the North Chicane causing Perez to go straight on. Stewards decided it was a racing incident, despite Russell’s complaints to the contrary.

Sainz pitted from third with 10 laps to go, dropping him to ninth. On fresh mediums, he quickly stormed up to fifth setting a string of fastest laps.

A late-race virtual safety car for Zhou Guanyu’s stranded Alfa Romeo allowed Russell to get the jump on Perez and he grabbed third place with three laps to go.

Read Also:

Behind Sainz, Alonso finished sixth from McLaren’s Lando Norris. Ocon passed Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) around the outside of Signes in the closing stages to finish eighth. Lance Stroll scored the final point for Aston Martin, just ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Zhou clipped Mick Schumacher (Haas) into a spin, for which he received a 5s time penalty. More drama starred Haas’s Kevin Magnussen clashing with Nicholas Latifi’s Williams, causing the latter to spin – and Magnussen to retire a lap later.

Read Also:

2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 51 1'35.781 219.575
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 30 1'37.491 1.710 1.710 215.724
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 51 1'37.548 1.767 0.057 215.598
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 30 1'37.668 1.887 0.120 215.333
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 45 1'37.780 1.999 0.112 215.086
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 52 1'37.963 2.182 0.183 214.685
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 4 1'38.088 2.307 0.125 214.411
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 53 1'38.160 2.379 0.072 214.254
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 53 1'38.684 2.903 0.524 213.116
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 53 1'38.786 3.005 0.102 212.896
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 43 1'39.037 3.256 0.251 212.356
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 43 1'39.044 3.263 0.007 212.341
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 48 1'39.068 3.287 0.024 212.290
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 27 1'39.133 3.352 0.065 212.151
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 52 1'39.185 3.404 0.052 212.040
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 53 1'39.199 3.418 0.014 212.010
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 11 1'39.265 3.484 0.066 211.869
18 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 25 1'39.368 3.587 0.103 211.649
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 40 1'39.650 3.869 0.282 211.050
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 4 1'40.216 4.435 0.566 209.858
2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull M 16 H 37
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes M 18 H 35
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes M 18 H 36
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull M 18 H 35
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari H 18 M 24 M 11
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine M 18 H 35
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren M 18 H 35
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine M 18 H 35
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren M 18 H 35
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin M 20 H 36
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin M 21 H 35
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri H 18 M 35
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams M 18 H 35
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo H 18 H 18 M 17
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas M 9 H 9 H 35
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo M 9 H 13 H 25
Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams M 19 H 19 M 2
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas M 8 H 10 H 19
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari M 17
Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri M 11 H 6
